Healthcare Workers Say This Smoothing Cream Saves Their Skin After 12-Hour Days

Said squalane innovation features front and center in the cream's formula, along with hydrating lipids (i.e. good fats) to support the skin's natural moisture barrier, plump up lines, and soften rough texture. The proof is in the pudding, according to almost 700 five-star reviews for the cream on Biossance's website. Seven pages of shoppers' raves come up when you search the reviews for the cream's effect on fine lines, and those in the 55+ age bracket write that they're stunned at its performance. "I am in disbelief at how these products have worked on my skin," one shares. "My frown lines are pretty much GONE."