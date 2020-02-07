This Celeb-Loved Cleanser Will Prevent Breakouts When You Fly, and It’s Only $6

Image zoom Amazon

There’s one thing that Khloé Kardashian, Drew Barrymore, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Natalie Portman all have in common, and it’s not that they’re all famous. The stars have all separately admitted (at one time or another) to being fans of the Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Cleansing Water, which has accrued somewhat of a cult following among skincare devotees. It’s so popular, in fact, that Bioderma reportedly sells one bottle of the cleanser somewhere in the world every two seconds — no small feat, by any means.

The product is loved by so many primarily for its ability to gently cleanse skin without stripping it of the natural oils it needs to remain healthy. This is specifically helpful during travel, when skin is most prone to damage and breakouts. Bioderma gently washes your skin of anything that could cause it to break out but doesn’t dehydrate it, making it the perfect companion when you’re on the road (or in the air).

There’s a lot of information out there about what you should be doing to protect your skin while you travel. Airplanes are notoriously dehydrating places, especially for your skin. Dehydrated skin produces more oil in an attempt to hydrate itself, and more oil production can lead to congestion and acne breakouts.

The general consensus to avoid breakouts when you fly is to ensure your skin is cleansed, moisturized, and makeup-free — but using the right cleanser is important to ensure you are actually clearing your skin of pollutants without stripping it. After all, it’s going to need that important hydration during your flight.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O does this in addition to gently melting any makeup you have on. The micelles in this micellar water mimic your skin’s natural composition but leave its important hydrolipidic film untouched, so your skin remains totally protected and totally clean. To use, just soak a cotton pad in the product, wipe your face, and then follow up with your favorite moisturizer. You don’t even have to rinse it — it’s a micellar water, so it’s safe to just keep on your skin. In seconds, your skin is travel-ready.

(By the way, skincare expert and founder of Mixed Makeup, Susan Yara, has noted on her YouTube that you should be doing this skincare routine before and after your plane ride, not while you’re actually on it — the dehydrating cabin air will render any mid-flight skincare routine useless.)

The product has over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon, with many customers touting the fact that it is “a face cleanser, a makeup remover, and an astringent” all at once.

The best part? The travel-sized bottle is only $6, making it one of the cheapest skincare investments many of us will ever make, as well as one of the more affordable celeb-loved products out there.

