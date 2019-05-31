This Celeb-Loved Makeup Remover Sells Every Two Seconds — and It's Only $14 on Amazon

Image zoom Getty

It’s not often that you find a beauty product that is affordable, effective, and celeb-loved. So when we heard about Bioderma’s Sensibio H2O Micellar Water, we took note. Along with being a French pharmacy favorite, the powerful makeup remover has grown a cult following among shoppers and celebrities alike.

Lucy Hale told Elle magazine that the beloved makeup remover is one of her “must-have” skincare products, and Natalie Portman once shared with Harper’s Bazaar that she uses the gentle formula every night before bed. It’s easy to see why they’re both fans of the micellar water — not only does it remove dirt, oil, and makeup quickly, but it won’t dry or irritate your skin in the process.

The makeup remover is also dermatologist-approved, and it’s safe to use on even the most sensitive of skin, according to its many fans. In fact, the micellar water is so popular a bottle is sold every two seconds around the world. And Amazon customers in particular are straight-up obsessed with the award-winning product — over 2,500 of them give it an impressive 4.4-star rating.

“It’s a Holy Grail for a reason,” said one customer. “I love this product. at the end of the day when I can’t even muster the strength to turn on the facet to wash my face, I’ll spritz a little of this on a cotton ball and wipe away. It removes makeup wonderfully and doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. Even when I’m scrubbing to remove liquid eyeliner and waterproof mascara, my skin doesn’t get agitated.”

“Hands down best makeup remover. If you press and hold using a cotton ball, you barely even have to rub your eyes and your eye makeup comes off on its own. Gentle on skin. No irritation to the eyes. Non-greasy. Smells great! I can’t say enough good things,” raved another.

Many customers are so obsessed with the coveted skincare item they buy the large 16.7-ounce bottle, but you can also shop a travel size 3.33-ounce bottle ($6; amazon.com) if you want to test the product first. And if you prefer the convenience of makeup wipes, the brand’s got you covered as well ($10; amazon.com). The best part? All three options are available on Amazon Prime, so they can be at your door in just two days time!

Buy It! Bioderma Sensibio Micellar Water, $14; amazon.com