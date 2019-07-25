Bindi Irwin Models Her 2-Carat Engagement Ring While Holding a Snake in New Exclusive Photos

Bindi Irwin can not stop gushing about her new fiancé Chandler Powell — or the custom nature-inspired engagement ring he designed for her.

The couple got engaged on Tuesday, Irwin’s 21st birthday, in a special part of the Australia Zoo where Powell popped the question with a vintage round-cut diamond featuring an intricate band. And Irwin’s showing off the thoughtfully designed ring from every angle with a little help from a snake!

Image zoom

“Chandler chose the most perfect ring — it’s made from recycled rose gold and the gem is a lab grown 2.01-carat diamond,” Irwin tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I love that its twisted band is nature inspired and scattered with diamonds. I have always dreamed of a vintage style ring as I’m quite traditional.”

Image zoom

Bindi, who is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, called the 22-year-old wakeboarder her “soulmate,” adding that this year’s birthday was the “most special” day.

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler,” she told PEOPLE. “We’ve been together for nearly six years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

Image zoom

Powell told PEOPLE that their engagement marked the “most perfect and beautiful day of my life.”

Image zoom Russell Shakespeare

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photo shoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he told PEOPLE. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife. These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

Irwin shared more photos of her diamond from her engagement photo shoot with Powell on Instagram and wrote: “Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you and every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure and true happiness. I’m so looking forwarding to spending our forever together as your wife. Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose and unconditional love. — Now let’s get married already!

The couple first met in November 2013 when Powell, a Florida native, was visiting Australia for a professional wakeboarding competition and decided to stop by the Australia Zoo, where the Irwin family lives and works.

“It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day,” he recalled to PEOPLE in December. “I’m like, ‘Wow she is amazing.’” The pair “hit it off right away,” he said, adding, “We haven’t looked back since.”

Irwin’s mom, Terri Irwin, is excited to welcome Powell into the family.

In a heartfelt post on Twitter she wrote, “Best day ever! Chandler asked and beautiful @BindiIrwin said yes.” She also gave a nod to her late husband Steve Irwin adding, “I am so very happy, and I know Steve would be too. Congratulations!!”

–Reporting by Emily Strohm