Billy Porter Strikes a Pose in Dramatic Black Wings at the 2021 Emmys: 'I Am the Fairy Godmother'

Our favorite red carpet moment-maker is back in the spotlight!

Billy Porter arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a surprisingly simple long-sleeve black shirt and high-waisted trousers. But he brought the drama by attaching wing-like panels to the skin-tight top and turning the carpet into his own ballroom, like a scene straight out of Pose.

"I am the fairy godmother," Porter said during E!'s red carpet coverage, adding that the ruffled appliqué was originally supposed to be floor-length.

"We got the wings," Porter later told PEOPLE on the carpet. "It was supposed to go all the way to the floor but it didn't work out."

The Pose actor accessorized with a massive diamond and emerald necklace, two diamond bracelets, several rings and ear cuffs.

"And now for the look you've been waiting for... it's actor Billy Porter (@theebillyporter), a dynamic force," the caption read. "He made history last year as the first openly gay Black man to win best lead actor in a drama at the Emmy Awards. This year, he's been nominated again for his work as the character Pray Tell on the TV show Pose." ⁣

"'Never in a million years, as a gay Black man who came out in the 80s during the AIDS crisis, did I imagine that a show like 'Pose' and a character like Pray Tell could exist," wrote Porter. "'I would describe my style as free. I've worked a long time to find a space where I don't care what other people think about me. That's a real interesting and hard place to get to. I'm there. I'm free.'"

The Television Academy previously announced in a press release that this year's ceremony will limit the number of those allowed on the red carpet amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On-site media, crew, and vendors are required to show proof of vaccination to be admitted, and they must also test negative for the coronavirus.

"Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year's 73rd Emmy Awards," the organization said. They also noted that "there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals," with only around a dozen media outlets allowed.