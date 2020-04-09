Billy Porter is back at it again with another fashion project for fans social-distancing at home.

Last month, the Pose star, 50, launched his first “Quarantine Fashion Challenge” on Instagram using the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. He encouraged his Instagram followers to recreate his iconic “Sun God” look, courtesy of The Blonds, from the 2019 Met Gala using only household products. After getting a slew of responses, this week, he’s back with a new assignment — he wants people to strut their stuff.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Y’all, I’m blown away by the incredible response to my Quarantine Fashion Challenge! So many chic and fabulous lewks! It’s time now for Challenge #2!” said Porter. “Get off the couch and shoot a video of yourself giving me your fiercest runway walk in your chicest couch potato / #StayAtHome lewk!”

RELATED: How Billy Porter’s ‘Royal’ Oscar Look Was Inspired by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Home

Porter demonstrated the new challenge himself, posting a video of himself walking in slow motion to a remix of his song “Love Yourself,” while wearing the same custom Giles Deacon gown he wore to the 2020 Oscars.

Needless to say, he’s already been getting some fierce responses, which we rounded up, below.

RELATED: Billy Porter Is Considering Starting His Own Fashion Line: ‘It’s on the Brain’

While his fashion challenges are keeping people busy in a creative way, Porter is also offering his recommendations for TV shows and movies to watch while staying home. On Instagram, the actor shared a list of his top seven suggestions, including Pose, American Horror Story and The First Wives Club. “Panicked because you’ve run out of things to watch? Have no fear, swipe for some fabulous suggestions and tune in tonight, hennies!”