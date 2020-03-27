Billy Porter Starts 'Quarantine Fashion Challenge' Urging Fans to Recreate His Met Gala Look

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty

Billy Porter is giving his fashion-loving followers an at-home assignment to take their minds off the coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Porter posted his first “Quarantine Fashion Challenge” to Instagram, calling on his followers to use household items to reinvent his golden ensemble from the 2019 Met Gala. “Using items found ONLY in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram (grid or story)!” wrote Porter.

As people across the globe stay home and social distance, many are looking for ways to keep themselves or their children entertained. The Pose star encouraged fans to, “Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved!”

The “Sun God” look, fit with 10-foot wings and a 24-karat gold headpiece, is one of Porter’s most memorable outfits to date. To show off their own versions, followers were instructed to tag the actor in their photos and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. In the end, the at-home editions of The Blonds’ iconic design did not disappoint.

RELATED: How Billy Porter’s ‘Royal’ Oscar Look Was Inspired by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Home

RELATED: Billy Porter to Play ‘Genderless’ Fairy Godmother in Camila Cabello’s Cinderella: ‘Kids Are Ready’

Porter commented on the post of one user who said they made the look in two hours, writing, “OMG! This is AHMAZING! 2 hours? WERK!”

Unfortunately, fans will not be seeing Porter—or anyone—at the Met Gala this May due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the star of the upcoming film Cinderella told PEOPLE earlier this month, before the event was officially postponed, that he had already found a designer.

“I’m going. I don’t know who or how, but I’m going. We’ve landed on a designer, but that’s all I know right now,” he shared at the time.

While we may not be getting another extravagant red carpet look from Porter for some time, as many events are being cancelled or postponed, his fashion challenges are a great way to add a little sparkle to your feed.