Billy Porter Had the Most Fun at London Fashion Week, Wearing 12 Different Outfits in 3 Days

Billy Porter showed up to London Fashion Week with one intention — to have fun with fashion.

The Pose actor, 49, made the streets of London his own runway as he attended all the A-list shows, including Victoria Beckham, Roksanda and JW Anderson, in one stop-and-stare outfit after the next.

“As a man, I really want to make a different kind of statement and show up in a way that could also be transformative, that could also be political,” Porter told PEOPLE about his boundary-breaking red carpet style. “My goal was to be a walking piece of political art. When I show up that’s what my goal is.”

And London Fashion Week was no exception. Below, see every single one of his statement-making quick changes.

(Left to right: House of Holland show, Sharon Wauchob show, Gareth Pugh’s Virgin Cruise capsule collection, Ashish show)

At House of Holland, he arrived wearing a feathery headpiece, a bright pink suit jacket with brooch, black pants and high-shine boots, and kept the suit-and-headpiece trend going at Sharon Wauchob, in a white floral and mesh fascinator, black suit jacket, black crushed velvet pants and netted gloves.

The next day, he attended Gareth Pugh’s Virgin Cruise launch in an all-black ensemble, wearing a long dress with thigh-high slits, revealing fishnet tights underneath and carrying a statement-making handbag. For his headpiece, Porter opted for a black fedora.

The same bag made a return at the Ashish show, where Porter wore a metallic silver drape top, a metallic rose gold skirt, matching silver sequin boots and Alexis Bittar jewels.

(Left to right: Backstage at “Talk: Billy Porter in conversation with Lindsay People Wagner”, JW Anderson show, Roksanda show, Victoria Beckham show)

Bold accessories and vibrant colors were themes the actor highlighted throughout the week. For his chat with Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples, he wore a color-blocking purple puff-sleeve dress with red trousers, magenta gloves and a magenta fedora.

For his last show of LFW, JW Anderson, Porter wore a black sleeveless waistcoat dress with a sheer, feather-adorned hat, white platform loafers, white top-handle bag and white bow gloves.

At the Roksanda, he donned a burnt-orange oversized dress with pleated ruffles and a ruffle neckline. To add to the oversized trend, Porter wore a large black bow on top of his head.

For Victoria Beckham, Porter wore an outfit by the brand and accessorized the printed button-down and red trousers with a Gucci headscarf, Alexis Bittar jewels and oversized square sunglasses.

(Left to right: Roland Mouret show, Preen by Thornton Bregazzi show, Fashion for Relief charity show, Halpern show)

For a mid-fashion week burst of energy, Porter wore a baby blue duster coat with a neck tie, a metallic jumpsuit and a tulle headpiece to Roland Mouret.

Keeping with the jumpsuit theme, Porter wore a color-blocking black and white jumpsuit to Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. To finish the bold look, he added a fuzzy jacket, a Alexis Bittar necklace, black platform heels and his black fedora.

The actor kept it simple, yet elegant for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief charity show. His black asymmetrical black dress with a high leg slit gave a peak at his black leather pants underneath and platform shoes and was accented with a feathery jacket and matching fascinator.

Porter’s lemon-yellow satin gown packed a punch at Halpern when layered underneath his iridescent printed overcoat. While he didn’t don a headpiece, the bejeweled collar and his Alexis Bittar jewels completed the look.

While LFW is over, the Emmy Awards are just around the corner and Porter promised PEOPLE that his Emmys look on Sunday night will be show-stopping.

“It’ll be a fashion moment,” he teased. “I don’t know what it is yet, but it’s going to be a moment. It has to be a moment now! I’ve created something where I have to show up, it has to be a moment. I don’t know if it’s going to be a dress or anything like that but we’ll see.”