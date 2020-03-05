Billy Porter Is Considering Starting His Own Fashion Line: 'It's on the Brain'

Billy Porter is known for his extravagant looks on the red carpet, but you may just see his flair for fashion in your own closet sooner than you think.

PEOPLE caught up with the actor to chat about his “spring queening” partnership with Clorox and all things fashion and beauty. And while he has a jam-packed filming schedule with upcoming movie projects (like the live-action remake of Cinderella), he’s thinking ahead to new opportunities he wants to explore in the style arena.

“I’m working on figuring out what a fashion line would look like,” said Porter while speaking with PEOPLE. “I’m not sure if it will be clothing or accessories. I’m not sure, but it’s on my brain.”

While it’s unclear when a Billy Porter collection will drop, with so much on his plate, Porter understands the importance of taking time for self-care. “Spring cleaning is a part of self-care for me,” he said about what drew him to this Clorox campaign.

He also practices self-care in another form, by treating himself and his partner in the kitchen. “I find that I like to cook, I like to cook for my husband and for myself,” he said.

He no-doubt needed a good dose of self-care after his amazing award season run. He arrived to the major shows (Golden Globes, Grammys and the Oscars) in one outfit more outstanding than the next. During our chat, we recapped his stop-and-stare sartorial looks.

At the Golden Globes, Porter wore a snowy white Alex Vanish custom look. The silk tuxedo was followed by a train of feathers as Porter glided across the red carpet.

But by the time the show began, Porter’s train was noticeably gone. “I didn’t reattach it later that evening,” Porter explained during our catch-up. “I did it for the shot. I needed to be comfortable.”

Although comfort was a priority for the Globes, Porter’s crystal-encrusted blue Grammy’s outfit was bolstered by a “heavy” robotic wide-brim hat with fringe that opened at the press of a button.

Porter explained, “My stylist had the remote control. I gave him a little physical cute when it was time to open it.”

The Like a Boss star posted a video on Instagram to show the full effect of the hat, saying, “When bitches tell you ‘NO’ your whole life and you turn it into a ‘YAS’.”

So what’s next for Porter? He’s set to attend the 2020 Met Gala. “I’m going. I don’t know who or how, but I’m going. We’ve landed on a designer, but that’s all I know right now,” he said.

No word on whether he’ll be carried in on a bed by several shirtless men again, like he did last year, but it will likely be nothing short of amazing.

Porter has proven himself to be a risk-taker on the carpet, and whenever he decides to launch his own brand, there’s little doubt fans and shoppers can expect something that looks gorgeous, while also sending a message.

“It’s not just about what I’m wearing,” said Porter. “It’s about how I feel. About how other people feel.“