If you’ve ever wanted to attend the Met Gala, now’s your chance.

In light of news that the iconic fashion event has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus (COVID-19), Billy Porter and Vogue have joined forces to bring the Met Gala to your living room instead with a social media challenge (that has a much less exclusive guest list).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Porter announced the contest in a video posted on Vogue’s Instagram account last week, wearing an all-black ensemble featuring leather trousers, a sequin-embellished jacket and oversized sunglasses.

“The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges,” he said in the clip. “Pick an iconic Met Gala look from year’s past and recreate it in your home! It could be Rihanna. It could be [Lady] Gaga. It could be me.”

Porter ended the announcement with one final piece of advice: “You best be creative,” he said, adding, “You might just find yourself in Vogue, darling.”

Fashion enthusiasts everywhere can participate in the challenge by submitting a red carpet inspiration photo and their at-home recreation using the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge on Instagram. The contest closes Sunday, May 3, in accordance with a longstanding tradition of the event taking place on the first Monday in May every year.

RELATED: A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Image zoom Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala Karwai Tang/Getty

Image zoom Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala Getty

“With this year’s annual #MetGala (normally held on the First Monday in May) postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are mourning what is typically one of the glitziest red carpet events of the year,” Vogue captioned the video. “The star-studded affair was supposed to be held on May 4 this year and in the past, it has produced some iconic red carpet looks. For those still craving the glamour and extravagance that usually comes with the night, however, we are teaming up with @theebillyporter on a new Instagram challenge that pays tribute to the night’s peacocking spirit: Meet the #MetGalaChallenge.”

“The task is simple: recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home,” the caption said. “Which ensemble you replicate, and what you use to make it, is entirely up to you—think outside of the box!”

Though it’s still early in the game, a several creatives have already submitted their entries — and the photos are giving us major Met Gala nostalgia!

RELATED: Billy Porter Is Considering Starting His Own Fashion Line: ‘It’s on the Brain’

From Rihanna’s stunning interpretation of the 2018 theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (a silver, jewel-encrusted John Galliano ensemble), to the red Gucci gown Jared Leto famously accessorized with a replica of his own head at last year’s camp-themed event, these recreations are spot on.

Search the hashtag #MetGalaChallenge on Instagram to see all the entries thus far, and visit vogue.com to learn more about the contest.