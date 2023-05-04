Billie Lourd Honors Late Mom Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony with 'Star Wars' Dress

Lourd's dress was adorned with a photo of Fisher as her iconic character, Princess Leia

By Hedy Phillips
Published on May 4, 2023 03:31 PM
Billie Lourd at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

It was an emotional day in Hollywood on Thursday when late actress Carrie Fisher received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The actress — who famously portrayed Princess Leia in Star Wars and died in 2016 — was honored by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who arrived at the ceremony wearing a dress with Fisher as Leia on it.

Lourd's graphic-print piece featured a nearly life-size rendition of Fisher on the skirt, while the bodice had a metallic finish, fitting for a galaxy far, far away.

Billie Lourd attends the ceremony for Carrie Fisher being honored posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 04, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. David Livingston/Getty

The tributes to Fisher didn't stop there, though. Lourd also showed love to her mom and Star Wars with her manicure. She had all her nails painted black with bright white stars. Two accent nails, though, depicted Princess Leia and the symbol for the Rebel Alliance.

Billie Lourd, nail detail, at the star ceremony where Carrie Fisher is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Fisher — who died just one day before her mother, Debbie Reynolds — will join her Star Wars costars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill on the popular tourist attraction on Hollywood Boulevard. It only made sense for her ceremony to be on May the 4th — Star Wars day.

Lourd, 30, accepted Fisher's star in her honor and spoke to the crowd gathered about her mom. Though Lourd noted that her mother used to tell her that you weren't famous until you were a Pez dispenser, Lourd said she believes you aren't famous until you have your own star.

"Like most kids, I grew up thinking my mom was a little bit — okay a lot — embarrassing," Lourd continued. "She tried to alter my opinion by showing me this cool movie she was in, Star Wars. I don't know if any of you've ever heard of it. I haven't. She used to love to tell the story that every time she tried to put it on I would roll my eyes and yell, 'It's too loud Mommy.' "

Billie Lourd wears a dress with an image of her late mother actress Carrie Fisher at a ceremony honoring Fisher with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023, also known as May the Fourth in tribute to the "Star Wars" films. Fisher is best known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars."
Billie Lourd wears a Carrie Fisher dress for her late mom's Walk of Fame star ceremony. Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

Lourd also sweetly shared that her mom was so special to not just their family, but everyone everywhere.

"My mom was glitter," Lourd shared. "She covered her world in it both literally and metaphorically. She left a mark of her sparkle on everyone she met."

Fisher's star is right near the stars of Ford and Hamill. All three stars are located in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near where the original Star Wars film debuted in 1977.

