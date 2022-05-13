Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell — who wed in March 2022 — had a very high-fashion date night

Billie Lourd and Husband Austen Rydell Show Off Their Wedding Rings Front Row at Louis Vuitton Show

Billie Lourd and husband Austen Rydell are enjoying married life together.

The couple attended the launch of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 collection on Thursday afternoon at the San Diego Salk Institute for Biological Studies.

For the daytime outing, Lourd, 29, wore a sequin Louis Vuitton LBD featuring puff shoulders teamed with oversize hoop earrings and a matching purse over her shoulder. She added a pop of color via her red lip and manicure.

Rydell, 30, meanwhile, sported coordinating all-black ensemble, including a dress shirt featuring a floral pattern embroidered down the front.

The pair — who got married in Mexico in March 2022 — were both captured in the front row of the event, proudly wearing their wedding rings.

For her big day, Lourd had a fairytale fashion moment in a custom Rodarte dress that held significant meaning to the actress. For her "something blue," she wore her late mom's — screen icon Carrie Fisher — favorite ring, a blue fire opal.

Lourd and Rydell got engaged in June 2020, and they welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston Fisher, later that year in September.

"💍💍💍 She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that's even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," Rydell captioned a gallery of photos at the time, announcing their engagement.

The actress reconnected with Rydell in 2017 after they dated for a time when they were younger. They were first spotted together again in October 2017.

Rydell previously accompanied the actress on the family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother Carrie Fisher. Lourd and Rydell went to see the Northern Lights to honor Fisher at the time, along with her dad Bryan and his husband, Bruce Bozzi.

Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show

At one point, Mann, 50, posed for a photograph beside her two daughters, where she was seen styled in a white top and vibrant gold pants, with a long black coat placed over her.

Maude, 24, wore an all-gray ensemble, which she completed with a set of Missoma jewels and a pair of long light brown boots.

Louis Vuitton's 2023 Cruise Show