Billie Eilish Will Be the Youngest Met Gala Co-Chair — What Does the Coveted Role Mean?

Billie Eilish attends "Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles" Worldwide Premiere at The Grove on August 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Billie Eilish will make her Met Gala debut on Sept. 13, acting as a co-chair of the iconic benefit alongside fellow Gen Z trendsetters Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman. Ahead of event, we're breaking down how the 19-year-old singer was selected for the coveted role and what all it entails.

When Vogue confirmed in May that Eilish would be the youngest Met Gala co-chair in history, the outlet explained that her "willingness to embrace an aesthetic as innovative as her music has pushed emerging brands into the limelight and challenged old rules about how a pop star should dress."

So, what exactly will she be doing? According to British Vogue, past co-chairs (which has included Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace in recent years) have taken the stage during the famed Met Gala dinner. The outlet also revealed that co-chairs help with the guest list, food, decor and the "general feel of the evening."

The theme for the star-studded event (which comes after a canceled 2020 Met Gala and a postponed May date) is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Earlier this year, PEOPLE reported that the annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement.

"Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking," a spokesperson for The Met confirmed to PEOPLE in August. "We will update these guidelines as needed."

The Metropolitan Museum of Art confirmed in April that the annual fashion fête will be back — in two parts.

The museum's new exhibition will include a series of events celebrating American fashion. Part one, titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will debut on September 18, 2021 and run through September 5, 2022 to "celebrate The Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion," the release states.

Part two, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, will open on May 5, 2022 and "will explore the development of American fashion by presenting narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories of those spaces." It will also close on September 5, 2022.