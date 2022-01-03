Billie Eilish 'Went Red for a Week' Before Dyeing Her Hair Back to Brunette

Billie Eilish was secretly a redhead for one week between her transition from blonde to brunette

The Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter, 20, debuted her new dark hair after rocking a platinum blonde hue that broke records when she unveiled it on Instagram in March of last year. But unbeknown to fans, Eilish spent a week as a redhead in between the color change, and she's finally showing off the switch-up.

The star invited fans to request specific dates in 2021 for the star to share pics and memories from her phone's photo album. When asked to post something from Nov. 22, Eilish shared a video from the day she dyed her hair from blonde to auburn — without the public knowing!

"Took the blonde out and went red for a week hehe," she captioned the Instagram Story video clip.

Then, someone asked her to share a memory from Dec. 1. That happened to be when Eilish went from a redhead to a brunette, just one day before she debuted the change to her fans on social media. She captioned the Instagram reveal, "Miss me?"

Eilish first debuted her blonde bob in March, writing "pinch me" of a selfie, seemingly loving the dramatic transformation. The color was one the Grammy Award-winning artist wanted to try for quite some time.

"I've been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me," the pop star said in May during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like 'Ah! So sick, I want it!'"

At the time, Eilish's signature look was dark brunette hair with neon green roots. But the standout style made it challenging for the star to live a private life as she gained more fame.

"I couldn't go anywhere with that hair because it was so obviously me," she told ELLE in the October issue. "I wanted anonymity...I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I've had."

So, she committed to the long process of going blonde, which she said took about six weeks.