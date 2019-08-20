Billie Eilish Transforms Into a Gucci-Clad Bride on the Cover of V Magazine

Billie Eilish is a “bad bride.”

The 17-year-old pop singer graced the cover of V Magazine’s 20thanniversary issue wearing a bridal cape, complete with her version of a crown – a Bulgari diamond “Serpenti” necklace worn on top of a long, dark wig.

Eilish, who chooses to wear baggy clothing to avoid being body shamed, transformed her style for the cover wearing an avant-garde bridal look is anything but the former. On the black-and-white cover, the star wears a Gucci Victorian-era bridal cape with Gucci pants, a Bulgari necklace as a headpiece and a silver Tiffany & Co. ring on her hand, which holds a bouquet of wedding-ready lilies.

On Monday, the magazine debuted Eilish’s cover on its Instagram with a moody video, matching the singer’s character.

“The 17-year-old has illuminated a bright path for future generations to be their unequivocal selves,” the magazine wrote in the caption. “Refusing to alter her artistic vision or compromise the integrity of her craft, she embodies the very spirit that has made V the cultural force that it is, and is thus the perfect cover human for our September issue.”

Eilish was styled by Alex White and photographed by Dutch fashion duo, Inez and Vinoodh, “in a very high fashion way,” according to the magazine. The other photos in the editorial are more on par with the singer’s style: oversized jackets, skull glasses and her signature long acrylic nails.

For the accompanying interview, Pharrell Williams interviewed Eilish and touched upon her political voice as an adolescent and the making of her horror movie-esque “Bury a Friend” music video.

And, of course, the two discussed Eilish’s personal style as a teenager (beyond oversized silhouettes).

“[Even] from my parents, [the] positive [comments] about how I dress have this slut-shaming element,” Eilish notes in the interview. “Like, ‘I am so glad that you are dressing like a boy, so that other girls can dress like boys, so that they aren’t sluts.’ That’s basically what it sounds like to me. And I can’t [overstate how] strongly I do not appreciate that, at all.”