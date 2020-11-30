The singer played coy about her new ink in the fourth installment of her annual Vanity Fair interview

Billie Eilish Reveals She Got Her First Tattoo This Year — 'But You Won't Ever See It'

This year hasn’t exactly gone as planned for anyone...even Billie Eilish.

But when she sat down for the fourth installment of the video series (which dropped on Monday), Eilish told Vanity Fair that she was able to check one bucket list item off her list during 2020: “I did get a tattoo,” she revealed.

The star, who in the past has said she opts for “big, baggy” clothes over skin-baring outfits to avoid body shaming, didn't share any details about the design or placement. Instead, she played coy about the secret ink, telling the outlet, "you won’t ever see it."

Aside from getting a tattoo, the Grammy winner has spent her extra free time in lockdown writing new songs with brother Finneas O’Connell — 16 to be exact!

"I have made and created things that I don’t think I would have ever created," Eilish said. "I feel so much more confident in my writing. I feel like I know myself better...I love it [songwriting] so much more, I actually really do it enjoy now and I do feel I'm pretty good at it now, to be honest with you."

The "Therefore I Am" singer also opened up about personal growth and the perceptive she gained on climate change and social justice issues throughout 2020.