The Grammy winner got candid about her trio of tattoos after vowing to keep them a secret a year ago

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Tattoos 1 Year After She Said She Would 'Never' Do It: 'Lied Again'

One year after Billie Eilish said no one would "ever" see her tattoos, she's had a change of heart.

In a YouTube video published Tuesday, the "Happier Than Ever" singer, 19, spoke to Vanity Fair for her "Same Interview, The Fifth Year" segment, as part of an ongoing series that has taken place on the same date for the past five years.

During the Oct. 18 conversation, the Grammy winner got candid about her trio of tattoos after vowing to keep them a secret a year ago. Back in 2020, she teased, "I did get a tattoo, but you'll never see it."

But after watching the video playback, the songstress admitted that she "lied again" before proceeding to open up about her once-secretive body art.

"I have three tattoos, now," Eilish admitted. "I have one here that says 'Eilish.' Yes, I love myself," she said pointing to her chest. "

"I have one here — big boy here," the musician added, motioning to the right side of her rib cage.

"And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis," Eilish continued, as she revealed the art on her left wrist and down the back of her hand. "They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

While she's a self-admitted tattoo lover, she revealed her mom isn't a fan of the permanent ink. "My mom hates tattoos," she said. "No, I'm not gonna be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them."

Though she added, "Give me a little more time and then I'll get another one."

While Eilish is forthcoming about her love for tattoos, she told British rapper Stormzy in August that she felt torn over whether she had a responsibility to share her life with her millions of Instagram followers since some of them may be looking to her for support.

"I feel conflicted about it," she said. "I don't always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don't really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time, I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they've experienced the same things I have."

"I want to be helpful. I want people to realize that it's OK, that everyone goes through this," she added. "You can speak for people who don't have a voice."

Even so, the "Your Power" singer said there are definitely times where she does not want to bare her soul for all to see.