Billie Eilish Delivers Epic Response to Fans Dissing Her Green Hair: 'Stop Making Fun of Me'

The singer-songwriter said she plans on switching up her signature hue after her upcoming documentary drops in early 2021

Billie Eilish just shut down the haters who have a problem with her signature neon green hair.

The "Bad Guy" singer-songwriter, 19, who's become known for rocking the statement-making lime green roots, had quite the epic, NSFW response to the negative comments she started to see online about her daring color.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"F--- you guys. Stop making fun of me, my god! I’m f---ing making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!” Eilish said with a laugh on her Instagram Story.

The Grammy Award-winning singer went on to say that she plans on switching up her hue after her upcoming documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, is released on Apple+ in Feb. 2021.

Image zoom Billie Eilish | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I'm changing it after the doc comes out,” Eilish continued. "It'll be the end of an era, I'ma give you a new era… I have announcements to make, I got some s--- to put out. Anyway, leave me alone. Let me live with my f---ing hair that I've had for way too long. Okay? Shut the f--- up."

Image zoom Billie Eilish

Eilish's hair made headlines at the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala when she appeared to be rocking a fresh mullet-like cut. But during a red carpet interview that night, the star confirmed the 'do was actually the result of a hair color service gone completely wrong.

"Mullet?" she said to a TMZ reporter who asked her about the look at the time. "What do you mean mullet? You know what happened, somebody dyed my hair and they burned half of it off."