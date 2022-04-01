The singer wore a ruffled black custom Gucci gown to the 2022 Academy Awards last Sunday — where she took home an Oscar!

Billie Eilish Has an Epic Response to a TikToker Who Slammed Her as the Worst-Dressed at the Oscars

Billie Eilish doesn't care what you think about her 2022 Oscars dress.

On Wednesday, Eilish, 20, reacted to a TikToker who criticized the ruffled Gucci gown she wore on 94th Academy Awards red carpet.

Following the ceremony, TikTok user @KoltenKephart listed Eilish as one of the worst-dressed celebrities at the event. "I've had enough of her s---," the social media personality said in a video while displaying Eilish's look in the background.

In response, Eilish posted her own video, using the app's duet feature — which allows TikTokers to display two videos at once — showing herself on the toilet and flashing her middle finger.

"I HAVENT had enough of my s---. i am s---ting right now," Eilish captioned the clap back.

Sunday night was a big one for Eilish as she and her brother, Finneas, took home the award for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die" from the Bond film of the same name. The duo also performed the track during the show, for which Eilish ditched her Gucci look for a different black ensemble.

During their acceptance speech at this year's ceremony, Eilish and Finneas thanked their parents, saying they have "always been our biggest inspirations and our heroes."

"We love you as parents, and we love you as real people, too," they added.