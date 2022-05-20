Billie Eilish Looks Back at Her Blonde Hair Days with Never-Before-Seen Photos 

The 20-year-old singer and hair chameleon reminisced about her Happier Than Ever platinum blonde era in a throwback Instagram post

Billie Eilish just got nostalgic for her blonde days — and we're happier than ever about it.

On Thursday, the Grammy award-winner looked back at her platinum blonde hair with an Instagram gallery of never-before-seen photos. The carousel included mirror selfies, behind-the-scenes snapshots and miscellaneous photos as she remembered her bleached look writing, "someee blonde things in my phone for you."

Last March, the "bad guy" singer shook the internet with a selfie of herself rocking blonde locks cut into long shaggy layers and face-framing curtain bangs. The style went on to become a trademark look as she released her second studio album Happier Than Ever.

Surprisingly, the singer revealed that she had been working on her new look for two months before its debut. After a fan asked her why she kept her new look on the low for so long, Eilish wrote that "it took six weeks to accomplish".

While bleaching hair often has its consequences, she also shared that her hair was "healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time", which wasn't something she expected.

Eilish's hairstylist Lissa Renn explained how she transformed the singer's previous jet black and electric green hair in a now-deleted post. "The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black off of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime," Renn wrote. "We actually loved all the stages of lifting the color too but the end result is [fire emoji],"

In December, the star left the blonde behind and dyed her hair a soft dark brown similar to her natural hair color. Although the color changed, the Eilish kept her wispy bangs and edgy layers. She debuted the look with a high-angled selfie on Instagram, captioning the Instagram post "Miss me?"

Then in February, she dyed her back to an edgy jet black, debuting the look on Instagram with a selfie she captioned with a black square emoji.

For this year's Met Gala In America: An Anthology of Fashion theme, Eilish wore her hair in a goth spiked bun and bangs, a stark contrast to dreamy pastel and corseted Oscar de la Renta gown.

