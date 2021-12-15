Billie Eilish, who co-chaired the Met Gala this year, shared her musings about her first Met experience with Howard Stern

Billie Eilish Says the Met Gala Made Her Realize 'Famous People Are Just Literally Nobodies'

Billie Eilish is known for being very candid with fans. So it's no surprise the Gen-Z superstar songstress dished on her first-ever Met Gala experience ⁠— and held nothing back!

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Eilish, who was one of four Gen-Z co-chairs at the 2021 Met Gala, opened up about what the famous fashion fête was like for her.

"It's nuts. It's famous people famous people-ing. That's what it is," the Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter said.

Eilish compared attending the star-studded bash, with regular guests like Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more, to being back in high school.

Co-chair Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

"You know what, the main thing that night made me think or feel was how famous people are just literally nobodies. Just randos, and it's so weird," Eilish explained. "I was like, 'Wow, all these people are just somebody that's in class with you,' and you think this person's kinda annoying, you really like this person, you get along with this person, and everybody's just, like, embarrassed and insecure about what they're doing and saying."

Despite that, Eilish still had an unforgettable night. "It was amazing though. It was just beautiful in there," she said.

The star hit the red carpet at the Met Gala in a custom corset Oscar de la Renta tulle gown — a far departure from her usual grunge style. But the singer-songwriter explained she was finally ready to embrace her feminine side.

"It just was time," the singer told Vogue on the red carpet of her fashion risk. "It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years."

Eilish continued, "I've always wanted to do this. I was just scared and didn't feel comfortable in my skin and I feel like I finally did."

Making her first Met even more of a moment, this year Eilish served as co-chair alongside fellow trendsetters Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.