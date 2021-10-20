Billie Eilish Is Launching Her First Fragrance: 'Most Exciting Thing I've Ever Done'
The singer described the blend of vanilla, amber, musk, cocoa, rose and wood as "mentally sexy"
Billie Eilish is making her first foray into the beauty industry — and it's a long time in the making!
On Wednesday, the 19-year-old singer announced the launch of her self-titled debut fragrance, telling Allure that she's been wanting to develop this specific blend of vanilla, amber, musk, cocoa, rose and wood for years. "I had the idea [to create a fragrance] million years ago. I've always wanted to do this," she said.
When describing the vegan and cruelty-free fragrance (available exclusively at billieeilishfragrances.com for $68 in November, according to a press release), Eilish told the beauty outlet, "It's not really supposed to be physically sexy. It's almost supposed to be mentally sexy."
The star worked with celeb-favorite perfume development company Parlux to create the scent. "I described in detail what it is that I wanted, what I loved idea-wise about it, how I wanted it to feel, the kind of warmth that I wanted it to have, and the memories that I have in the vanilla world."
"When they first sent me the sample to smell, I almost cried because it was so perfect," she told Allure. "It was wild."
The gold chrome bottle is inspired by her favorite parts of the human body, specifically the beauty of the chest, neck and collarbone, and explained why she chose those areas during an interview with Cosmo. "What I love so much about them, is that they are so naturally beautiful without having to show anything. That's what I have always thought was so stupid about schools, where girls can't show their shoulders. Everybody, no matter your gender, those body parts are just beautiful."
The "Happier Than Ever" singer announced the news on Instagram, writing, "i am SO EXCITED to finally share my debut fragrance "Eilish" with you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"
"this is a scent that i've been chasing for years and years. this is my favorite smell in the WORLD.🤎🤎🤎 fragrance has always been such an enormous part of my life and existence since i can remember, and it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life," Eilish added. "this has been one of the most exciting things i've ever done. i can't wait for it to be yours so soon!!!!!"