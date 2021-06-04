Billie Eilish Jokes About Her 'Titties Falling Out' in Wardrobe Malfunction During TikTok Dance

The Grammy winner poked fun at her wardrobe malfunctions by covering the style slip-ups with funny emojis

Billie Eilish didn't let a little wardrobe malfunction bring her down during a choreographed TikTok video, instead, she just kept on dancing.

To celebrate the drop of her latest track, "Lost Cause," the Grammy winner, 19, recreated some dance sequences from the slumber party-themed music video in a fun TikTok. In the music video, Eilish danced in an oversized camel T-shirt and backward baseball cap while some of the other dancers modeled Kim Kardashian's SKIMS loungewear. But for her TikTok, Eilish showed a little bit more skin in a plunging silky camisole blouse, which led to a few moments where she unintentional flashed the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As she leaned forward while dancing around and accidentally exposed her chest, she hilariously covered herself up with a funny ghost emoji. She jokingly captioned the video, "titties was falling out."

Billie Eilish Music Video Shoot Outtakes Credit: Billie Eilish/TikTok

Billie Eilish Music Video Shoot Outtakes Credit: Billie Eilish/TikTok

She continued to bop to the beat before realizing that another mishap just happened. "Titties falling out again," she wrote on another photo. This time, the malfunction wasn't as revealing so Eilish got away without putting an emoji over her chest.

For a quick moment, the singer "forgot the choreo" to "Lost Cause" but she quickly picked up right where she left off like a pro. At the end of the dance, Eilish turned around to shake her butt towards the camera. Her short-shorts rose a bit too high, so the star used the standing man emoji to conceal her backside.

Billie Eilish Music Video Shoot Outtakes Credit: Billie Eilish/TikTok

Billie Eilish Music Video Shoot Outtakes Credit: Billie Eilish/TikTok

"not showing u this," she joked.

As Eilish rose to fame, the singer intentionally made baggy clothing her signature style to avoid any body shaming. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?" she said in a Calvin Klein ad in 2019.

But last month, the star broke Instagram records when she debuted a brand-new, pinup-inspired look on the cover of British Vogue. The shoot, which was Eilish's own idea, featured a series of vintage-inspired outfits. In one image, she wore a custom trench coat and corset by Burberry, while also showing off a tattoo she got last year, which she previously told fans they'd never see.

Billie Eilish for June British Vogue NO REUSE Billie Eilish | Credit: Craig McDean

Other photos showed the Grammy winner wearing a custom catsuit and corset by Mugler, as well as a corset dress from Alexander McQueen paired with latex gloves, suspender belt and stockings from Atsuko Kudo.

"Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you," she said in the interview, describing the shoot as being out of her normal realm.