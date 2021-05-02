Billie Eilish said last year that her fans would never see her tattoo

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Hip Tattoo for the First Time in British Vogue Cover Shoot

Billie Eilish is finally showing off her tattoo for all of her fans to see.

Last year, the Grammy-winning singer, 19, revealed to Vanity Fair that she got a tattoo but played coy about the body ink, saying at the time, "you won't ever see it."

But now, Eilish is changing her tune.

Appearing on the cover for the June 2020 issue of British Vogue, the "bad guy" songstress showed off the black ink on her hip as she posed in a corset and stockings for the photoshoot.

"I've literally never done anything in this realm at all," Eilish told the outlet of the photoshoot, which was styled by Dena Giannini. "Y'know, besides when I'm alone and s---."

Billie Eilish for June British Vogue NO REUSE Billie Eilish | Credit: Craig McDean

"Don't make me not a role model because you're turned on by me," Eilish added in the interview. "Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you."

While Eilish did not clarify more about her tattoo, the superstar did share the new mantra she's following as she prepares to enter a new decade of her life later this year.

"It's all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery," she said. "If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f--k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good."

Billie Eilish

Eilish's photoshoot comes as the singer prepares to release her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, on July 30. The record features 16 tracks, including songs such as "Billie Bossa Nova," "my future," "Oxytocin," Lost Cause" and "NDA," among others.

"This is my favorite thing I've ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it," Eilish recently wrote on Instagram of the upcoming album. "I can't even tell you."

The star's debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, was released in March 2019. Then, Eilish and her producer brother Finneas, 23, swept the 2020 Grammy Awards with a total of five wins, including album of the year.