Billie Eilish's Dreamy Easter Look Has a Hidden Sweetheart Detail

She completed the outfit with a comfy pair of Nikes!

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 12, 2023 02:28 PM
Billie Eillish. Photo: Billie Eillish/instagram

Billie Eilish rocked her Sunday best on Easter.

The singer-songwriter shared a series of photos on Tuesday from her family's Easter celebration. In the photos, Eilish is wearing a fashion-forward ensemble to celebrate the holiday.

The stylish Eilish, 21, wore a white and blue off-the-shoulder floral dress with puffy sleeves and ruffle hemline paired with exposed pink bra straps.

The star of her outfit, though, was the white fishnet tights with heart-shaped pearl detail that are hidden under her dress.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer also wore white socks with little flowers and all-white high top Nikes. To top off the look, the singer adorned her neck with a Harris Reed x Missoma Catcher Necklace.

In a photo showing off the unique tights, her boyfriend's hand — 31-year-old Jesse Rutherford — rested comfortably on her leg. In another, her mom, Maggie Baird, wore a floral hat and gave a thumbs-up to the camera.

Billie Eilish tights. Billie Eilish Instagram

The last pic in the series shows Post-it notes that had Eilish's first word written down. "Dog," the note said along with the date of 9/4/02, when the singer was 8½ months old.

"💐🌻🌷🌸🌈" Eilish simply captioned the series of photos.

Billie Eilish. Billie Eilish Instagram

Just like her music, Eilish's style has evolved over time.

She began as a silver-haired rising star before rocking her signature grunge-inspired baggy looks and lime-green roots. In 2021, she debuted blonde locks and began experimenting with more form-fitting silhouettes and glamorous gowns.

And while Eilish is never afraid to switch up her style, a few hallmarks stay true: She gravitates toward oversized silhouettes, rich textures and darker colors and tones, and frequently accessorizes with sunglasses, sneakers and chunky chains.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," Eilish said in 2019 of her signature baggy look. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

The singer continued, "Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat ass, she's got a fat ass. No one can say any of that, because they don't know."

Eilish made her red carpet debut with Rutherford at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 in a very unique Gucci look: pajamas! The singer wore a Gucci silk floor-length nightgown, robe and sleeping mask while Rutherford donned Gucci pajamas and fuzzy slippers.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford. Kevin Winter/Getty

To complete the coordinated look — and take camp to a whole new level — Eilish and Rutherford slung a large Gucci blanket over themselves and posed with it as they walked down the carpet.

Earlier that same week, Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official, posting a fun snap of her Halloween costume with her new beau, where they seemed to poke fun at their 11-year age gap.

Eilish dressed up as a baby, wearing a bright and colorful outfit complete with a bonnet that had a teddy bear print, and Rutherford went as an old man with blue suspenders, a brown sweater and a bald cap.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡," she captioned the photos, "Happy halloween🎃🥰"

The couple initially sparked dating rumors at the beginning of October when they were spotted together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. A few days later, the duo was photographed kissing outside the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Los Angeles, further fueling romance rumors.

Eilish was previously linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in late 2021, but they split in May last year.

Billie Eilish Shares Easter Celebration Photo with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford's Hand on Her Thigh
