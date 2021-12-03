Billie Eilish Ditches Her Blonde Hair for Brunette Tresses: 'Miss Me?'

The singer revealed that she dyed her hair dark brown after debuting her blonde look earlier this year

Billie Eilish is back to brunette!

On Thursday, the 19-year-old Grammy winner — who's experimented with neons, pastels and even two-toned tresses (like her signature black and green) in the past — posted a photo on Instagram showing off her newly dyed hair.

The "Bad Guy" singer said goodbye to blonde and returned to her dark roots, first teasing her hair color on her Instagram Story. "Guess what" she wrote of a close-up of her eyes and dark bangs.

Billie Eilish Credit: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Shortly after, Eilish shared a full selfie showing off the new, cropped 'do, captioning the snap, "Miss me?"

The singer's famous friends soon chimed in on the change, from Olivia Rodrigo writing "Omg" to Claudia Sulewski — who's dating the Eilish's brother Finneas — commenting "Insane."

Billie Eilish Credit: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish first debuted her blonde bob in March, writing "pinch me" of a selfie, seemingly loving the dramatic transformation. The photo also broke Instagram records, becoming the fastest post to reach one million likes on the social media platform. Today, the image has over 23 million likes.

"I've been wanting blonde for a while, I don't know what came over me," the pop star said in May during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I saw a fan-edit when I had green hair, it was me with whatever color hair I had, and they edited blonde hair on me and I was like 'Ah! So sick, I want it!' "

Billie Eilish Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

"I thought of it as a dream," the "Ocean Eyes" singer said. "I didn't think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought I would burn it off if I tried. But I did it!"

Eilish also explained at the time that the transition from dark to light hair was "very hard" and happened over about six weeks, starting on Jan. 16. "It took a long time," she said of the process.

Billie Eilish Billie Eilish | Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty

Recently, the singer shared that another reason she went from her iconic black and green look to blonde was because she was becoming too recognizable in public.