Billie Eilish Says She 'Didn't Feel Sexy for One Second' as a Blonde

Billie Eilish did not have more fun as a blonde.

After trying out a bleached look last year, the Grammy Award winner, 20, explained during a recent interview with Highsnobiety that "people completely changed their demeanor" around her when she was blonde.

"I feel sexier when I dress masculine. I didn't feel sexy for one second of being blonde," Eilish explained. "When I was blonde, people treated me differently."

She also opened up about what prompted the transformation in her aesthetic after developing a signature look that consisted of darker clothes, occasionally colorful hair and a masculine style.

"People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn't change. That's why I went so far to the other side. I was trying to prove, 'Hey, f— you guys, I can do whatever I want,' " Eilish said.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

"Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it's not gonna be a f—ing headline," she continued. "It's not that you wear one thing, and that's your new style — you f—ing keep wearing a bunch of s—."

Eilish debuted her blonde locks last March on social media. "Did you guess correctly?" she wrote on Instagram at the time after asking her fans to guess what her next hair color would be.

The "Bad Guy" artist celebrated the hair transformation with a British Vogue pin-up style cover shoot, in addition to the art for her second studio album Happier Than Ever.

By December, Eilish went dark again, teasing her brunette bangs on her Instagram Story, writing, "Guess what." She followed it up with the full 'do, captioning the post: "Miss me?"