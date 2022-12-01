Billie Eilish Says She 'Didn't Feel Sexy for One Second' as a Blonde

"I feel sexier when I dress masculine," Billie Eilish admitted as she opened up about her stint as a blonde last year

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 1, 2022 07:30 PM
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film GALA. Photo: Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic

Billie Eilish did not have more fun as a blonde.

After trying out a bleached look last year, the Grammy Award winner, 20, explained during a recent interview with Highsnobiety that "people completely changed their demeanor" around her when she was blonde.

"I feel sexier when I dress masculine. I didn't feel sexy for one second of being blonde," Eilish explained. "When I was blonde, people treated me differently."

She also opened up about what prompted the transformation in her aesthetic after developing a signature look that consisted of darker clothes, occasionally colorful hair and a masculine style.

"People saw me as this 15-year-old, a kid, who wore this kind of stuff, looked this kind of way, acted this kind of way, said this kind of way. I felt like I couldn't change. That's why I went so far to the other side. I was trying to prove, 'Hey, f— you guys, I can do whatever I want,' " Eilish said.

Billie Eilish attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty

"Now I can look really masculine if I want, and really feminine if I want, and it's not gonna be a f—ing headline," she continued. "It's not that you wear one thing, and that's your new style — you f—ing keep wearing a bunch of s—."

Eilish debuted her blonde locks last March on social media. "Did you guess correctly?" she wrote on Instagram at the time after asking her fans to guess what her next hair color would be.

The "Bad Guy" artist celebrated the hair transformation with a British Vogue pin-up style cover shoot, in addition to the art for her second studio album Happier Than Ever.

RELATED VIDEO: Billie Eilish Says She Lost Followers After Debuting New Look: 'People Are Scared of Big Boobs'

By December, Eilish went dark again, teasing her brunette bangs on her Instagram Story, writing, "Guess what." She followed it up with the full 'do, captioning the post: "Miss me?"

