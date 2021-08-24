The singer cut her bleach blonde hair into a shaggy bob and showed off the short style on Instagram

Billie Eilish's New Short Hair Was Inspired by Her Mom's Throwback Style: 'Just Like My Mama'

Billie Eilish just switched up her look.

The Happier Than Ever singer-songwriter, 19, caused a frenzy when she bleached her signature black hair and bright green roots platinum blonde in March. Ever since, she's been rocking the hue but recently decided it was time to make another change — and turned to her mom for some inspiration.

Eilish showed off her hair, which was cut above the shoulder into a shaggy bob, in an Instagram Story video along with a scissor emoji. In the next slide, the star gave fans a clearer look at her chop as she leaned her head forward and snapped a selfie.

Billie Eilish/Instagram Credit: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish also shared some throwback photos of her mom, Maggie Baird, with the same cut and color.

"Like my mama," the singer said.

The Grammy Award winner added, "I love it."

Billie Eilish/Instagram Credit: Billie Eilish/Instagram

Although Eilish first debuted her new lightened locks in March, the singer shared that she had been keeping her hair transformation under wraps since mid-January.

"'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish," the star wrote alongside a photo taken on January 16, after the "first round" of the hair dying process. The image showed Eilish rocking a two-toned look: a platinum blonde on top that faded into a more red-leaning hue.

billie eilish hair changes Credit: Getty; Instagram (2)

Eilish also said that even after all of the work that went into getting her light blonde color, her hair was "so healthy."

"I wasn't expecting that at all," she explained, adding, "It's actually healthier than it's been in a longgggggg time."