Billie Eilish Is Returning to Her Roots with Black Hair: 'She's Back'
Billie Eilish is going back to black!
The "Bad Guy" singer — who has rocked many hair hues including neons, pastels and even two-toned looks — returned to a classic with the debut of her new jet-black black mane.
On Tuesday, Eilish, 20, shared an Instagram image of herself rocking the new look with a matching black mask and black square emoji. The photo has already garnered more than 7.5 million likes.
The Grammy winner also commented on the post, writing "she's back."
Th social media debut comes days before the kickoff of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour in New Orleans on Thursday.
Her return to black hair comes just two months after she showed off her chocolate brown locks. She also sported a platinum blonde shag haircut and was briefly a redhead last year.
The pop star previously switched between all-over ink black and her signature black with neon green roots. She also experimented with a bright teal color and a blue gray style in 2018.
Eilish told ELLE in October that it her distinct hairstyles don't define her.
"The other day, I posted a video from when I had green hair, and I saw people go, 'I miss this Billie, the green-haired Billie," she explained. "I'm still the same person. I'm not just different Barbies with different heads."
Eilish is slated to headline the Coachella music festival in April alongside Harry Styles and Kanye West.