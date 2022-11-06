Billie Eilish and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Make Red Carpet Debut Draped in Gucci Blanket

The couple was photographed kissing last month outside the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Los Angeles

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 6, 2022 03:12 PM

Billie Eilish's relationship with Jesse Rutherford is quite cozy.

The "Happier than Ever" singer, 20, and The Neighbourhood lead, 31, turned heads during their first red carpet — or in this case purple carpet — debut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 due to their eye-catching coordinated outfits.

The new couple looked like they hopped right out of bed and straight onto the carpet, with Rutherford sporting Gucci pajamas and fuzzy slippers and Eilish wearing a Gucci silk floor-length nightgown complete with a sleeping mask on her head.

To complete the coordinated look — and take camp to a whole new level — Eilish and Rutherford slung a large Gucci blanket over themselves and posed with it as they walked down the carpet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)
Michael Kovac/Getty for LACMA

Last week, Eilish made her relationship with Rutherford Instagram official, posting a fun snap of her Halloween costume with her new beau, where they seemed to poke fun at their 11-year age gap

Eilish dressed up as a baby, wearing a bright and colorful outfit complete with a bonnet that had a teddy bear print, and Rutherford went as an old man with blue suspenders, a brown sweater and a bald cap.

"Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡," she captioned the photos, "Happy halloween🎃🥰"

The couple initially sparked dating rumors at the beginning of October when they were spotted together at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles. A few days later, the duo was photographed kissing outside the Indian restaurant Lal Mirch in Los Angeles, further fueling romance rumors.

Eilish was previously linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce in late 2021, but they split in May.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)
Michael Kovac/Getty for LACMA

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She also dated the rapper Q, whose real name is Brandon Adams, and got candid in an Apple TV+ documentary last year on why things didn't work out with the musician.

"I just wasn't happy. I didn't want the same things he wanted, and I don't think that's fair for him. I don't think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn't care less about," Eilish said. "I don't think that's fair to you. I don't think that's fair to him."

Related Articles
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at the Age Gap Between Herself and Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish Pokes Fun at Age Gap with Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in Halloween Couples Costume
Jesse Rutherford attends the 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration At The West Hollywood EDITION on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
All About Jesse Rutherford, Billie Eilish's Rumored Love Interest
Cindy Crawford Rande Gerber
Celebs Celebrate Halloween, Plus the Judds, Snoop and More
Heidi Klum Leni Klum
Leni and Heidi Klum Celebrate Halloween, Plus Jason Sudeikis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joe & Sophie and More
Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki Transforms into Princess Diana, Plus Harry Styles and More
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rebel Wilson attends the Casamigos Halloween Party Returns in Beverly Hills on October 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos)
Rebel Wilson Channels Her Inner Barbie Girl, Plus Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens and More
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Steps Out in London, Plus Karlie Kloss, Bella Hadid, Millie Bobby Brown and More
NEW YORK - MAY 05: Actress/model Gisele Bundchen and athlete Tom Brady attend the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
A Look Back at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Through the Years
Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown Walk the Red Carpet, Plus Mariah Carey, Henry Cavill and More
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy attend the premiere of Amazon's "The Tomorrow War" at Banc of California Stadium on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's Relationship Timeline
Canadian actor Simu Liu and actress Jade Bender attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train" at the Regency Village theatre in Westwood, California, August 1, 2022
Simu Liu and Jade Bender's Relationship Timeline
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lil Nas X attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 06: Lil Nas X attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) // LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lil Nas X attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
Evan Peters and Emma Roberts attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline
(L-R) Paul Mescal, wearing Gucci, and Phoebe Bridgers, wearing Gucci, attend the 10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA honoring Amy Sherald, Kehinde Wiley, and Steven Spielberg presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal's Relationship Timeline