Billie Eilish Is a Blonde! See the Singer's Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation

Billie Eilish just debuted her most drastic beauty transformation to date.

After asking fans to guess what color she would dye her hair next on her Instagram Story, the Grammy winner — who's experimented with neons, pastels and even two-toned looks in the past — posted a video showing off a warm light blonde hue, trendy curtain bangs and a shaggy layered cut.

"did you guess correctly?" Eilish, 19, captioned the clip.

Billie Eilish/Instagram

The Marilyn Monroe-meets-Lady Gaga inspired shade is already receiving raved reviews from her fans and Instagram followers, with one person calling the "Bad Guy" singer "AN ACTUAL BOMBSHELL." Eilish's post also broke the record for fastest to get to one million likes on the social media platform.

"OH MY GOD," someone else added. While MTV joked, "THIS IS A POP CULTURE EMERGENCY."

"Omggg I love it 😩" Skai Jackson said.

Eilish also shared a photo showing off her new look a few minutes later. "pinch me," she wrote alongside the selfie, seemingly loving her hair change.

The pop star has been switching between all-over ink black and her signature black with neon green roots over the past few months (after sporting a light teal color at the beginning of 2019 and indigo blue before that.)

Last week, Eilish and her brother and collaborator Finneas took the 2021 Grammys stage to perform her hit single "Everything I Wanted," as fellow nominees and performers Harry Styles and Haim bopped along. The singer wore a crystal-embellished shirt, matching pants and a bejeweled headpiece over her then-black and neon green hair for the moody performance.

Billie Eilish

Eilish's track "No Time to Die" from the upcoming James Bond film won for best song written for visual media, and "Everything I Wanted" won for record of the year.

Taking the stage after being announced as the winner of the coveted award by Ringo Starr, Eilish, 19, began her speech by stating that she believed the award deserved to go to her fellow nominee, Megan Thee Stallion.

"This is really embarrassing for me," the singer began. "Megan, girl! I was gonna write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're gonna choose me.' I was like, 'It's hers.'"

"You deserve this. You had a year that I think is untoppable. You are a queen, I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world," she continued. "I think about you constantly, I root for you always. You deserve it, honestly, genuinely, this goes to her. Can we just cheer for Megan Thee Stallion, please?"