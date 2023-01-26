Billie Eilish's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

Just like her music, Billie Eilish's style has evolved over time.

She began as a silver-haired rising star before rocking her signature grunge-inspired baggy looks and lime-green roots. In 2021, she debuted blonde locks and began experimenting with more form-fitting silhouettes and glamorous gowns.

And while Eilish is never afraid to switch up her style, a few hallmarks stay true: She gravitates toward oversized silhouettes, rich textures and darker colors and tones, and frequently accessorizes with sunglasses, sneakers and chunky chains.

"I never want the world to know everything about me," Eilish said in 2019 of her signature baggy look. "I mean, that's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?"

The singer continued, "Nobody can be like, 'Oh, she's slim-thick, she's not slim-thick, she's got a flat ass, she's got a fat ass. No one can say any of that, because they don't know."

Ahead, reminisce on Billie Eilish's best fashion moments from 2017 to now.

Billie Eilish at the Billboard Music Awards and ELLE Present Women in Music event in 2017

Eilish was inspired by the iconic Ikea bag for this 2017 red carpet outfit, wearing a yellow jacket and top reminiscent of the tote. She even tied the logo strap around her neck. The bright yellow pieces were complemented by black velvet trousers and sneakers.

Billie Eilish at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in 2017

This red carpet look hinted at Eilish's future style. For the 2017 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Eilish chose a jacket and pant set in emerald green and accessorized with a pair of velvet Gucci loafers. The outfit was the perfect combination of glamorous and laid-back.

Billie Eilish at the 13 Reasons Why premiere in 2017

The musician layered up for a Netflix premiere in 2017, tossing a navy puffer parka over a pair of marigold overalls. She accessorized with navy sneakers and a matching gold headband worn over her silver hair.

Billie Eilish at a Chanel event in 2017

For an event in 2017, Eilish wore a cropped short-sleeved hooded jacket with high-waisted trousers, a coin belt and bold gold cuff bracelets, all by Chanel.

Billie Eilish at the AMA Awards in 2018

Eilish had a Burberry moment at the 2018 American Music Awards, donning a plaid top and trousers layered over a sheer chainmail mesh top. The star shielded her face from the cameras just a bit thanks to a matching chainmail hat and veil.

Billie Eilish at the Sirius XM studios in 2018

A blue-haired Eilish visited the Sirius XM studios in a comfortable white Jordan sweatsuit and matching sneakers, which she paired with her usual many layers of chunky silver necklaces — a Billie Eilish trademark.

Billie Eilish at a concert in 2018

Gucci shorts? Check. Graphic tee? Check. Nike sneakers? Check. This ensemble Eilish wore to a concert in 2018 is a perfect example of her early career style.

Billie Eilish at Paris Fashion Week in 2019

Right before Paris Fashion Week began, Eilish was spotted wearing a surprising outfit on Avenue Montaigne on Feb. 20, 2019. Though her hood covered most of her face, Eilish was still recognizable in the baby blue set, complete with dramatic red rope accents. A pair of white Nike Air Force Ones was her finishing touch.

Billie Eilish at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in 2019

Eilish went for a bold, unexpected look at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. She opted for an all-black shirt and shorts set, which artist slumpykev custom-painted with a Sailor Moon design. Eilish accessorized her outfit with silver Bulgari jewelry and black sneakers from the A$AP Rocky x Under Armour collab.

Billie Eilish performing at Coachella in 2019

To perform with Khalid, Eilish chose a bold Louis Vuitton logo print denim jacket and jeans, which she wore over an anime T-shirt. She styled the outfit with lots of stacked silver rings, bold chain necklaces and her go-to sunglasses.

Billie Eilish at the Billboard Women in Music event in 2019

Eilish had a Prada moment in this safari-inspired look, which included an oversized parka jacket with cargo pockets, knee-length shorts and monochromatic socks and sneakers. The one-color look let her black hair with bright green roots serve as the pop of color in her outfit.

Billie Eilish at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in 2019

In 2019, Eilish was named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year. For the occasion, she wore an oversized jacket and pant set featuring autumnal leaves and flowers. She completed the unexpected look with orange-tinted sunglasses, white sneakers and a white turtleneck.

Billie Eilish walking in New York in 2019

This head-to-toe neon green graffiti look is one of Eilish's most iconic ensembles. The color perfectly matched her lime roots for a monochromatic vibe from hair to sneakers.

Billie Eilish at the LACMA Art & Film event in 2019

Eilish never shies away from a Gucci moment. She attended a LACMA event in a blue Gucci logo shirt and pants outfit with Gucci sneakers and enormous matching Gucci shades.

Billie Eilish onstage in 2019

The Gucci love doesn't stop there! Eilish donned her signature green for a show at the Greek Theatre, wearing a Gucci logo T-shirt and shorts outfit and styling her green-rooted hair in buns.

Billie Eilish at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in 2019

Eiish paid homage to the Powerpuff Girls with her ASCAP Pop Music Awards ensemble, which featured the iconic cartoon superheroes on the vest and pants. She styled her hair in space buns and added a Gucci bag and shades for a look the Powerpuffs would definitely approve of.

Billie Eilish at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball in 2019

In October 2019, Eilish kept things casual at the UNICEF Masquerade Ball, wearing a loose black hoodie and T-shirt. Still, there was nothing low-key about her look. Both of Eilish's tops featured several crystal-studded skeleton designs and she accessorized with a Swarovski crystal mask, spiked boots and zipper-covered pants.

Billie Eilish at an iHeart Radio Event in 2020

In early 2020, Eilish attended an iHeart Radio event in the same Powerpuff Girls-printed pants, this time styled with a skull-print hoodie and a graphic tee. Eilish finished the look with chunky necklaces and sunglasses.

Billie Eilish at the Spotify Best New Artists party in 2020

Eilish hit the red carpet for a Spotify Best New Artist party in head-to-toe fluorescent lime green to match her hair. From the voluminous puffer coat to her baggy cargo pants and matching boots, this monochromatic lime moment was pure, iconic Eilish.

Billie Eilish at the Grammys in 2020

Eilish and her brother Finneas swept the Grammys in 2020, with Billie donning Gucci for the red carpet and to accept her best new artist trophy. The star wore a glimmering green and black Gucci logo suit and blouse that matched her dark hair and lime roots. She accessorized with a sheer logo face mask.

Billie Eilish at Universal Music Group's Grammys afterparty in 2020

Another event, another Gucci outfit. Eilish wore a navy-and-red Gucci sweatsuit with a tan-and cream-logo polo underneath for a post-Grammys party. She paired the loungewear look with green nails, a few necklaces and giant Gucci sunglasses.

Billie Eilish at the Oscars in 2020

The singer opted for a head-to-toe Chanel look for the 2020 Oscars, hitting the red carpet in an oversized white tweed jacket and trousers emblazoned with the Chanel logo. Eilish finished the look with sheer Chanel gloves and her trademark super-long nails, which were painted a deep black.

Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2020

The bowling shirt and pants look is one of Eilish's favorites, and she rocked a glittering black Gucci set for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2020. She completed the ensemble with sheer glittering logo gloves and a matching logo undershirt.

Billie Eilish at the Brit Awards in 2020

Burberry was a natural choice for the 2020 Brit Awards, and Eilish went all out with her plaid-accented ensemble — and matching Burberry plaid manicure. The star wore an oversized Burberry trench, shirt and trousers, plus Burberry plaid socks, sneakers and a clear visor hat with plaid trim.

Billie Eilish at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

In an olive-green, silky set from Gucci, Eilish accepted two awards (top album and top artist) at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. From her hat to her mask to her nails, the star kept her luxe floral look consistent.

Billie Eilish at the Grammys in 2021

True to form, Eilish wore a pink and gray floral Gucci suit, hat, mask and gloves to the 2021 Grammys, where she accepted the award for record of the year for "everything i wanted." Eilish matched her face covering to the rest of her outfit, but the pattern matching didn't stop there — even her manicure blended in with the look.

Billie Eilish at The World's A Little Blurry live premiere in 2021

For the premiere of her Apple TV+ documentary The World's A Little Blurry, Eilish wore the celeb-loved Gucci x North Face puffer jacket. She kept things on-brand with a matching Gucci bucket hat and Gucci T-shirt. A pair of baggy beige pants and tan shoes completed her street-style look.

Billie Eilish in British Vogue in 2021

Billie Eilish. Craig McDean

Eilish broke the internet with the release of her May 2021 British Vogue cover, where the newly-blonde musician donned gorgeous form-fitting corsets and gowns from designers like Alexander McQueen. The photos made a splash in more ways than one, with some criticizing her for veering from her oversized looks in favor of a more traditionally sexy vibe.

"Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you," Eilish said in the interview.

Billie Eilish at the "Happier Than Ever: The Destination" event in 2021

For the "Happier Than Ever: The Destination" celebration on July 29, 2021, Eilish went for a daring look. She wore a rust-colored corset, lace bra and shiny leather pants. Chunky rings, a bold necklace, and thin sunglasses finished off the trendy outfit.

Billie Eilish at the MTV VMAs in 2021

Eilish went for a cozier silhouette for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, donning an oversized black knit sweater dress with legwarmers and platform shoes. The look was a departure for Eilish, but fit in with her Happier Than Ever-era style.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala in 2021

For her first-ever Met Gala, Eilish went full Marilyn Monroe in her peach tulle Oscar de la Renta gown with a massive train and off-the-shoulder silhouette. Her platinum blonde hair was the perfect match for the Old Hollywood glam moment, a departure from her usual dark, goth-inspired styles. She famously said she would only wear Oscar de la Renta if the designer stopped selling fur, which inspired the brand to permanently change its policy.

Billie Eilish at the 2021 Met Gala

After walking the Met Gala red carpet, Eilish changed into another custom Oscar de la Renta gown. This dark red gown featured a thigh-high slit, matching cape and extra-long train — perfect for the high fashion event. Eilish paired the dress with matching red Jimmy Choo heels.

Billie Eilish at the No Time to Die premiere in 2021

The musician attended the premiere of the James Bond movie No Time to Die, for which she sang the theme song, in London in September 2021. She chose a shimmering black Gucci blouse and cropped trouser set for the occasion and paired it with Gucci logo platform heels, and styled her short blonde hair in tousled waves.

Billie Eilish at the LACMA Art & Film Gala in 2021

Eilish channeled pure Hollywood glamour for the LACMA Art & Film Gala in 2021, hitting the red carpet in a Gucci lace dress and stockings, ankle-strap heels and a black faux fur coat.

Billie Eilish hosting Saturday Night Live in 2021

Back to her black hair, Eilish hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2021 and went for a surprisingly sweet look for her monologue. Because her hosting gig coincided with the holidays, she chose a ruffled tulle dress with long sleeves and red embroidery but paired it with chunky faux-fur cream and red boots to keep the outfit from looking too precious.

Billie Eilish at the Grammys in 2022

The decorated artist donned a black knee-length dress with a voluminous bubble-shaped cape coat, boots and sunglasses to the 2022 Grammys. Instead of her go-to Gucci, Eilish chose Rick Owens for the red carpet. Owens is known for his edgy silhouettes and draped styles, making his line a perfect fit for Eilish.

Billie Eilish performing at the Grammys in 2022

Eilish paid homage to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins during her 2022 Grammys performance, wearing a Hawkins tee to honor his memory.

Billie Eilish at the Oscars in 2022

For the 94th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Eilish decided on a dramatic Gucci look, serving up goth glam in a ruffled strapless black gown with a major train. Eilish wore the gown to celebrate her nomination, win and performance for "No Time to Die."

Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022

Eilish played with proportions for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022, changing from her ruffled Gucci gown to a shorter bubble-style taffeta dress and knee-high lace-up platform boots. Her flipped-out black bob with side bangs gave the look a sweet, retro touch.

Billie Eilish at the Met Gala in 2022

The Oscar winner threw it back to the Gilded Age in her gorgeous Gucci gown with a bustle and sheer seafoam green lace sleeves. She wore the dress with a black ribbon choker and pulled her hair up in an updo.

Billie Eilish at a Met Gala afterparty in 2022

She ditched the Gucci gown for a black lace camisole, trousers and a tuxedo jacket for Cardi B's Met Gala afterparty, styling the more low-key party look with sunglasses.

Billie Eilish on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022

Eilish rocked black and white for an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, wearing a black puffer vest over a black-and-white shirt, black trousers and black platform Converse sneakers.

Billie Eilish at Glastonbury Festival in 2022

This look is 100 percent Billie Eilish: a baggy patterned T-shirt emblazoned with tabloid headlines and celebrities, matching shorts and Nike socks and sneakers. She wore it to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in the summer of 2022 and styled her dark hair in two buns, a go-to hairstyle for the musician.

Billie Eilish at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in 2022

Eilish made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in a very unique Gucci look: pajamas! The singer wore a Gucci silk floor-length nightgown, robe and sleeping mask while Rutherford donned Gucci pajamas and fuzzy slippers. The pair also carried a large Gucci blanket over themselves.