Billie Eilish Accidentally Ripped Off Her Acrylic Nail and Shared the Aftermath on Instagram

Billie Eilish just had a serious nail disaster.

The 17-year-old singer learned the true cost of her two-inch-long acrylic nails (which could double as a weapon) when she tried to remove one and accidentally ripped of her real nail.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

On Tuesday, Eilish posted a photo of her manicure to her Instagram Story, featuring four neon green spiked nails with one missing from her ring finger, which is covered in blood and only has half of the real nail intact.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Talks Mental Health, Reveals She Sought Therapy for Anxiety, Self-Harm & Depression

The pop star seemed to have given up with her acrylics as she wrote, “ok now its REALLY enough with the nails.”

Image zoom Billie Eilish/Instagram

Eilish made it clear to her followers that this wasn’t the first time she’s run into issues with her pointy manicure. Last week, she posted a photo to her Instagram Story of a puncture wound in her palm caused by one of her pointy nails. “Okay enough with the nails,” she wrote. “That s—t is literally a hole.”

While Eilish’s nail disaster seems unusual, without the proper application, acrylic nails have a high chance of popping off entirely, says Rita Pinto, founder of high-end New York City and Miami nail studio Vanity Projects. “But it is rare that they rip off without incident,” the technician adds.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Says She Wears Baggy Clothes So People Can’t Judge Her Body

Another reason they may fall off is when the nail is too short underneath the acrylic. “Often times it is because the nail underneath is so short there isn’t enough for the product to hold on to and therefore it pops off,” Pinto says.

So what is the proper way to remove acyclic nails? “Acetone is the only safe and gentle way of removing acrylic,” Pinto describes. “If you’re at home, I suggest filling a small bowl with acetone and soaking the nail for up to 20 minutes. Gently remove the product when it has melted with a wooden stick.”

But if you’re in the same situation as Eilish, Pinto suggests first seeing a doctor and to avoid doing any acrylics until the natural nail grows back.