Machine Gun Kelly Rocks $30K Diamond Manicure at Billboard Music Awards — and Megan Fox Debuts Bangs

Machine Gun Kelly and fiancée Megan Fox just nailed another coordinating couple look.

For their appearance at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the couple matched in their blingy, black-tie best — a daring David Koma gown on Fox featuring a thigh-high slit, built-in gloves and rhinestone flowers at the shoulders (on Fox) and a metal spike-accented Dolce & Gabbana suit with a cropped blazer, worn with a long-sleeved top fully embroidered with Swarovski crystals and DG logos and studded boots (on Kelly). But it was their matching manicures that stole the show.

"I feel great! I don't have to do anything — I did all my work. He still has to perform," Fox said on the red carpet with E!.

Kelly is nominated for top rock artist. Of his upcoming performance, he told E!, "I'm honored they're letting us do a fan-favorite instead of a single. So it feels like an honor to show my artistry instead of what's hot on radio. Appreciate that."

Kelly also added that for him, tonight is all about celebrating his fiancée.

"It's my fiancee's birthday at midnight so we're celebrating her wonderful life being here on Planet Earth," he said, while Fox interjected, "I'm boring I don't drink but I'm sure he'll go off for me."

For his big night at the Billboard Music Awards, Kelly, né Colson Baker, teamed up with Marrow Fine jewelry founder Jillian Sassone and his manicurist, Nails of LA founder Brittney Boyce, on a dazzling manicure boasting more than 10 carats of diamonds with a total value of $30,000.

"Creating MGK's diamond nails was a natural progression of where nail art and jewelry intersect," Sassone tells PEOPLE of concepting the look over several months. "Brittney and I have worked on several photo shoots together and we share a lot of synergy from our work ethic to our art. I always feel energized after brainstorming sessions with her because we push each other on what's possible in jewelry and nail art."

The blinged-out tips were created using the base color Depressionist from Kelly's own nail polish brand UN/DN LAQR, as well as gunmetal transfer foil, and the pièce de résistance — 10-carats of tiny diamonds ranging between .8 to 2.4 mm in size. The flashy, preformed nails took 10 hours to create and were applied to Kelly on Sunday between rehearsal for his performance and hitting the red carpet.

"I love the juxtaposition of the white diamonds set traditionally with the pops of black diamonds set pointy side up," Sassone says.

According to Sassone, the diamonds will be upcycled after the awards show into a collection of limited edition rings for charity available for sale at marrowfine.com.

"Brittney will soak the diamonds off of the nails after the Billboard Awards, and I'll create 10 pieces for charity with the stones," she shares. "The collection will be a mix of diamond-heavy men's and women's signets and cigar bands and 100% of the proceeds will go to charity."

While Fox had her nails covered thanks to the chic gloves on her gown, she did make sure to match with her man.

The couple collaborates closely with Boyce on their over-the-top nail art looks — including their chrome engagement nails. Back in December, she created their viral "chain connection" manicure worn to Kelly's launch event for his debut polish line, UN/DN LAQR. While they were literally chained together by nail art, they also continued their coordinating dressing ways, both donning black suits (sans shirt, plus shimmer for Kelly, 31, and a Givenchy tuxedo dress for Fox, 35) with their matching pink manicures.

Kelly opted for Barbie doll pink hue, while Fox went with talon-shaped nails with black art, and both accented their pinky finger with a chain, linked to the other's pinky.

Coordinating all aspects of their style is very important to the couple, who got engaged last July.

"We don't leave unless our outfits go together," Fox told People (the TV Show!) in July 2021, adding that she often follows Kelly's outfit lead.

"I wait for him to get dressed first because he is a hella flamboyant dresser — even if he's just going to get a smoothie, he looks like he's coming off of a Liberace stage," the said. "Then I try to wear something that doesn't contradict what he's wearing."

Fox has nothing but love and admiration for Kelly's sense of style. "His fashion awareness is very high. He has great style. He always looks super unique and unusual," she previously told PEOPLE.

"But he has the perfect body for it," she continued. "He's so tall, and he has a model's body. So he can wear anything and make it look really good."