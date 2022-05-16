The rapper is nominated for 14 categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards — and her chest-baring, Saturn adorned black gown and gold accessories already won for "must-see look"

Doja Cat Bares Her Chest (and Gold Pasties!) in Daring Look at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Doja Cat just made a high-fashion return to the Billboard Music Awards red carpet.

Following the prolonged success of her third album Planet Her, the award-winning rapper is nominated for 14 categories including top female artist, top R&B artist, top R&B album and top viral song ("Kiss Me More").

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With her hair styled in a sleek high ponytail, Doja Cat attended music's big night wearing a black, angular, chest-baring Schiaparelli gown paired with a sheer beige chest wrap worn over Agent Provocateur gold metallic pasties. Holding a matching gold metallic purse shaped like Saturn, she also donned gilded ear-shaped earrings adorned with several other earrings, a set of nail rings designed by Bijules, and black heels featuring a gold foot-shaped toe cap and silver toenails.

US rapper Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm very, very excited to not use the bathroom tonight," she said during an interview with Rocsi Diaz on the E!'s Live from the Red Carpet in a nod to when she nearly missed her acceptance speech at the 2022 Grammys. On baring her nipples on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, she told the outlet, "You can have them out and it's not a crime."

US rapper Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

She shared a photo of the eye-catching look to Instagram and captioned the post, "Thank you Daniel and Schiaparelli," referencing the brand's creative director, Daniel Roseberry.

US rapper Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images) US rapper Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images) US rapper Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 15, 2022. (Photo by Maria Alejandra CARDONA / AFP) (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to red carpet style, the "Say So" singer is notorious for her '90s and 2000s inspired glam.

Earlier this year, she attended the 64th annual Grammy Awards wearing a mint off-the-shoulder Versace gown embedded with crystals and a corset underneath that peeked through the sheer material. She also wore a pair of matching platform heels from the luxe Italian fashion house to complete the look.

For accessories, she took a playful route with a turquoise Coperni Swipe bag (which she conveniently filled with candy) accented with a blinged-out JBL speaker for a keychain. There was also added glamour with the teardrop diamond statement earrings and necklace.

Grammy Arrivals Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

She channeled her '90s aesthetic even further with a spiked half ponytail and blunt baby bangs inspired by Halle Berry's B.A.P.S. hair.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE's Billboard Music Awards coverage to get the latest news on music's big night.

Her stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who's pulled together many show-stopping outfits for the artist, posted a photo of Doja in the ensemble to Instagram, writing "@dojacat is my @versace QUEEN."

For the ceremony, the "Need to Know" rapper changed into a second Versace gown, a light pink iteration of her crystallized red carpet look. The silhouette was slightly more daring with a high slit and halter neckline. She completed it with a pair of square-toed stilettos and another Coperni glass bag adorned with horns on the handles.

doja cat

Thankfully, this look made room for movement (and running!)

Ahead of winning the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Kiss Me More", Doja was seen dashing to the stage after taking a bathroom break minutes before the announcement. "I've never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," the rapper joked breathlessly.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Thank you, everybody. Thank you to my family, my team, and I wouldn't be here without my fans — and you know what SZA, you are everything to me," she continued, giving a nod to her collaborator. "You are incredible, you're the epitome of talent."