The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Sexy suits! Major gowns! Skin-baring silhouettes all around! These celebs hit a style high note while celebrating the music industry's biggest chart-toppers. Catch all the must-see looks to grace the star-studded red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

By Brittany Talarico and Jackie Fields May 15, 2022 07:45 PM

Jack Harlow

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

goes "First Class" in all-black everything with just a hint of bling courtesy of his earrings and watch.

Mary J. Blige

Credit: Bryan Steffy/WireImage

looks every bit an icon in a black sequin-embellished cutout gown featuring sheer paneling and a front slit, worn with oversize hoops, ankle-wrap heels and a party ready ponytail. 

Kylie Jenner

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

joins boyfriend Travis Scott (and daughter Stormi!) in a second-skin dress and major gold bangles. 

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

coordinate; she in a high-slit David Koma gown with embellished sleeves and he in a Dolce&Gabbana Swarovski crystal embroidered top and spiked jacket and pants plus a mega diamond-crusted manicure.

Doja Cat

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a "full" Schiaparelli look (with the exception of her Agent Provocateur pasties) right down to the label's literal gold-toe shoes.

Sean "Diddy" Combs

Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

in a double-breasted cream suit and black shoes ahead of his hosting duties.

Latto

Credit: Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

it's giving boss vibes in a black corseted gown with a lengthy train.

Elle King

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a classic black dress and sparkly shoes.

Megan Thee Stallion

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a draped, skin-bearing dress in an array of neutral shades.

Becky G

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a one-shoulder lilac Zuhair Murad stunner featuring feathers, beads and a belt, plus silver platforms.

Dove Cameron

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

in a plunging Ashlyn "Payton" dress.

Ty Dolla $ign

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

pairs a black jacket and pant with a delicate metal Natalia Fender top made using thousands of feet of chain meticulously woven to depict David Bowie's face.

