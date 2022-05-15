The Best Dressed Stars at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Sexy suits! Major gowns! Skin-baring silhouettes all around! These celebs hit a style high note while celebrating the music industry's biggest chart-toppers. Catch all the must-see looks to grace the star-studded red carpet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas
Jack Harlow
goes "First Class" in all-black everything with just a hint of bling courtesy of his earrings and watch.
Mary J. Blige
looks every bit an icon in a black sequin-embellished cutout gown featuring sheer paneling and a front slit, worn with oversize hoops, ankle-wrap heels and a party ready ponytail.
Kylie Jenner
joins boyfriend Travis Scott (and daughter Stormi!) in a second-skin dress and major gold bangles.
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly
coordinate; she in a high-slit David Koma gown with embellished sleeves and he in a Dolce&Gabbana Swarovski crystal embroidered top and spiked jacket and pants plus a mega diamond-crusted manicure.
Doja Cat
in a "full" Schiaparelli look (with the exception of her Agent Provocateur pasties) right down to the label's literal gold-toe shoes.
Sean "Diddy" Combs
in a double-breasted cream suit and black shoes ahead of his hosting duties.
Latto
it's giving boss vibes in a black corseted gown with a lengthy train.
Elle King
in a classic black dress and sparkly shoes.
Megan Thee Stallion
in a draped, skin-bearing dress in an array of neutral shades.
Becky G
in a one-shoulder lilac Zuhair Murad stunner featuring feathers, beads and a belt, plus silver platforms.
Dove Cameron
in a plunging Ashlyn "Payton" dress.
Ty Dolla $ign
pairs a black jacket and pant with a delicate metal Natalia Fender top made using thousands of feet of chain meticulously woven to depict David Bowie's face.