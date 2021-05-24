Megan Fox Wears Ultra-Revealing Cutout Gown, Kisses Machine Gun Kelly on the 2021 BBMAs Red Carpet

Machine Gun Kelly also made quite a statement with his look (and black tongue!) at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly know how to make an entrance!

The couple arrived at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in two truly head-turning looks. Fox, 35, channeled her sultry, sexy side in a risqué black gown with a crisscross cutout bodice that left very little to the imagination. The abs-and-cleavage-baring top was paired with a sheer, ruched midi skirt and ankle-strap pumps.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The super-sexy, ultra-revealing look will go down in red carpet cutout history — even giving Kim Kardashian's 'boob belt' dress a run for its money.

Meghan fox and MGK Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

As for Kelly, 31, he rocked a deconstructed tuxedo with an unbuttoned, untucked white shirt, paired with metallic nail polish, necklaces and in an interesting twist — a black tongue — which he flashed to the photographers on the carpet.

MGK Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Kelly (born Colson Baker) is up for three nominations tonight, including Top Rock Album for Tickets to My Downfall, Top Rock Song with "my ex's best friend" featuring Blackbear and Top Rock Artist — which he won.

Last weekend, the couple had another glamorous night out as they celebrated Fox's 35th birthday festivities with dinner in Santa Monica.

Fox sizzled in a red hot blazer with flared pants, matching bra and platform heels, while Kelly complimented her in a navy blue and red turtleneck, gray slacks and black boots with red shoelaces.

The duo's sexy red carpet date night comes as they hit the one-year anniversary since being first spotted out together in May 2020.

"Megan is very happy," a source recently told PEOPLE. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The two have even taken the next step in their relationship as Kelly has spent more time with Fox's kids. The Jennifer's Body actress shares three sons with estranged husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4.

"Colson is getting to know her kids," said the source. "Megan loves her boys, and they will always be her priority. She is excited that they have accepted Colson."

Fox's once-contentious relationship with Green — whom she split from in 2019 after more than nine years of marriage — also appears to be on the mend. She filed for divorce from Green last November.