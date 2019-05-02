Inside Madonna's Billboard Music Awards Look, From Polka-Dots to an Eye Patch!

Madonna just outdid herself — again.

The Queen of Pop skipped out on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet Wednesday night, much to the disappointment of fashion-lovers everywhere. But Madonna made up for it during her debut performance of “Medellín” with Colombian singer Maluma later that night, wearing custom Erdem look.

The Spanish-inspired frock featured a polka-dot dress with a black corset and matching lace sleeves. Her fishnet tights and gloves paid homage to the “Like a Virgin” era, while the statement accessory — a black eye patch with a red “x” — matched the vibe of her “Medellín” music video. “Medellín” marks the first single off Madonna’s new album Madame, set to drop June 14.

Although Madame will be her fourteenth studio album, the 60-year-old singer’s still got it. And, judging by last night’s performance (and the “Medellín” music video she dropped last week), she’s not done serving avant-garde fashion moments either.

She announced the highly anticipated project in an Instagram post on April 15, and the “Medellín” music video that followed did not disappoint. Rocking a jet-black bob and a red eye patch, Madonna looked cool as ever.

Back in 2016, the queen of pop made BBMA headlines with her controversial Prince tribute performance (she later addressed the backlash in a since-deleted tweet). In the same year, Billboard honored her with the Woman of the Year award, which Selena Gomez won in 2017 and Ariana Grande won in 2018.

Madonna onstage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“I stand before you as a doormat. Oh, I mean, as a female entertainer,” Madonna said in her acceptance speech. “Thank you for acknowledging my ability to continue my career for 34 years in the face of blatant sexism and misogyny and constant bullying and relentless abuse.”

She added, “In life there is no real safety except for self-belief … but to the doubters and naysayers and everyone who gave me hell and said I could not, that I would not or I must not — your resistance made me stronger, made me push harder, made me the fighter that I am today. It made me the woman that I am today. So thank you.”