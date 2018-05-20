Blondes have more fun — just ask Kelly Clarkson!

The “Love So Soft” singer stepped out in Las Vegas Sunday night on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, where she showed off a short new ‘do: a bleached lob. Clarkson — who wore a black Christian Siriano dress with silver embellishments — is set to host the annual awards, as well as hit the stage to perform.

Just Thursday, Clarkson, 36, was sporting longer tresses at an event in L.A., but she’s rocked various lengths and styles over the course of her coaching tenure on this season of The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson at the Billboard Music Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty

Last week, the American Idol alum opened up to PEOPLE about her glam new look.

“I feel like it’s like the mom makeover on the Today show. I walk in and then I walk out and I’m like, ‘Damn!’” Clarkson told PEOPLE of her evolving style, adding: “I would love to take any credit for anything that’s happening with the glam squad, but my team is insane.”

Kelly Clarkson on May 17 in L.A. Phillip Faraone/Getty

Earlier this month, Clarkson’s stylist, Candice Lambert, shared with PEOPLE what it’s like dressing the star for The Voice.

“I present clothes and ideas for each show to her. We try them on and we go with what we both love the most. Each night we are trying a different vibe. It’s so much fun,” Lambert said.

Kelly Clarkson Phillip Faraone/Getty

“I think the best way to dress her is to show off her body type, show off her curves and accentuate her body type,” added Lambert. “She has a beautiful figure and a small waist. I try to put her in outfits that fit her well; fit is the most important part, especially for curvy women.”

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.