She’s the queen of the lob — and now Jenna Dewan has gone even shorter.

Hitting the Billboard Music Awards red carpet, the 37-year-old actress turned heads in her black strapless leather bustier Zuhair Murad dress featuring fringe detail. She also debuted a chic new hair change: a chin-length bob.

The newly single star topped off her sexy look with smoky makeup and strappy studded heels.

“This is so much fun. This is a blast to be here. I have real fomo … especially because Janet [Jackson]’s performing tonight. I’m like, ‘Can I go up there? Can I dance?’ It’s fun to be presenting!” she told E! News on the red carpet, adding that her 5-year-old daughter Everly also has some “serious” dance moves.

Hours before stepping onto the carpet, Dewan — who announced her split from ex Channing Tatum in April — teased fans about her new hair on Instagram.

Jenna Dewan/Instagram

“Byeeeeee hair,” she captioned a snap of her hair on the floor.

It’s been a Sin City-packed weekend for Dewan, who celebrated her cover of VEGAS magazine on Friday at the Red Rock Casino.

“This year has just been a really incredible year in a lot of ways. A lot of change, but you go with it and you make the best with what you can,” she told PEOPLE at the bash. “I’m really great and doing wonderful and I thank everyone for their love always.”

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards are broadcast live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.