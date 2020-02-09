Bill Nye the Fashion Guy! Star Dances to Lizzo While Walking Runway at New York Fashion Week

Bill Nye the Science Guy is taking the runway by storm!

On Wednesday, the beloved science star strutted his way down the runway at The Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Pier 59 Studios for New York Fashion Week.

At one point, the 64-year-old — who was rocking a tuxedo designed by Nicholas Graham that featured a blue jacket with floral brocade — even started dancing to Lizzo’s “Juice” as it played in the background.

Footage of Nye quickly went viral, with fans loving his enthusiasm.

“Bill Nye is proof that deep down science is still cool,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “Bill Nye the science guy? Nah, bill nye the fly guy.”

Other fans called his runway walk “so pure,” while a fourth said that Nye was “living his best life.”

The runway had a special meaning for Nye, as the show benefitted the Prostate Cancer Foundation, an organization that funds research to find a cure for the disease.

“My dad had prostate cancer,” he told Addy Media at the show. “And you know you can test for this prostate hormone. So I think that we are, and by ‘we’ I mean researchers, are close to solving this problem and so to support this cause is cool.”

Designer Graham also spoke to the outlet, calling Nye “one of the hottest runway models in New York.”

Others who walked the special runway this year included Viktor Cruz, CC Sabathia of the New York Yankees and Don Lemon from CNN.

Nye and Lemon have both previously walked this same Blue Jacket show in 2017, according to Today.

Prostate cancer roughly affects one in nine men, according to the American Cancer Society, and is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, behind lung cancer.