gBill Murray is an artist of many talents — both comedic (he’s in a series of new films, including a cameo in the Ghostbusters reboot) and culinary (you may have seen him doling out the tequila to a handful of lucky patrons at his son’s new bar in Brooklyn). But what you may not have known is that his gifts extend to the sartorial realm as well. Following in the footsteps of celebrities including Kanye West and Jessica Simpson, it seems the comedian will now also be trying his hand at fashion design.

Yes, we know that this story sounds like it belongs amongst the Bill Murray “No one will ever believe you” mythology, but it seems the launch of his line of apparel is no joke. To celebrate his birthday, the Caddyshack star and putting green aficionado will be launching his own line of golf clothing in collaboration with his brother and The Chive called William Murray Golf.

The line’s first offerings, a special Chicago-themed polo and two hats, will go live today with a portion of proceeds from the first day sales going to the Murray family’s favorite Chicago charity, the Mercy Home for Boys & Girls.

Bill’s brother and co-designer Joel said in an e-email of their new line, “All of us Murray brothers grew up caddying so we have a true passion and respect for the game. Regarding the current on-the-course looks; what the players were wearing in the ’70s were much more interesting than most of what you see out there today. With William Murray Golf, we’re looking for that perfect combination of style, humor and subtle irreverence as a way to make things more laid back, relatable and fun.”

He also added some sage words of advice Bill gave him about the art of not losing your cool on the course: “I remember my brother Billy telling me, ‘You’re not good enough to get mad about a bad shot.’ It does wonders for your game if you relax and take it one shot at a time.”

According to a press release for the line, the brand, formed under Resignation Media, will “break away from traditional golf apparel companies by bringing a new look and feel to the industry with a little irreverence and a lot of style.” Makes sense considering it pretty much goes without saying that wherever Bill Murray goes, irreverance is on order. That and a superbly over-the-top sense of style, of course.

After its initial offering, the line will include polos, shorts, the world’s first golf button-down, and hats, all sold exclusively on WilliamMurrayGolf.com and TheChivery.com beginning October 20. Personally, we’ll be crossing our fingers for dad hats emblazoned with the name “Miley Cyrus” written in Murray’s signature scrawl.