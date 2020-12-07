Respondents were also asked to pinpoint the most iconic hairstyles of all time and Farrah Fawcett’s feathered locks still reign supreme

Bigger the Better: American Women Think the '80s Was Most Iconic Decade for Hair, Survey Finds

Crimps, perms and teases — oh my! A new survey has revealed the 1980s are officially the most iconic decade for hair.

The survey asked 2,000 American women about their hairstyle journeys throughout the years and found the 1980s to be the best decade for ‘dos.

After the 1980s, respondents crowned the runner ups as the 1990s and 1970s, respectively.

But throughout the years, women’s relationships with their hair have been far from perfect.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hair Biology, the survey found the average woman has experienced four completely botched hairstyles over the years, six different haircut styles and four dye jobs.

And throughout the years, women shared the top change they’ve seen in their hair as they’ve aged is dryness and overall damage, both at 41 percent.

A further 35 percent of women polled shared their hair also doesn’t hold styling quite like it used to back in the day, so it’s no surprise that 28 percent of women are starting to feel frustrated with their hair.

Half of the women surveyed also said they’re currently in a hairstyle rut and don’t know what to do — but 49 percent said they’re too scared to try something new.

And speaking of all-time favorites, respondents were also asked to pinpoint the most iconic hairstyles of all time, and Farrah Fawcett’s feathered locks still reign supreme.

Next in line for most iconic locks included Shirley Temple’s curls, Marilyn Monroe’s platinum blonde hair, and Jennifer Aniston’s “the Rachel” from Friends.

Although not everyone can rock these iconic locks, nearly eight in 10 women have finally come to appreciate and love their hair due to their time in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Eighty-five percent of women polled, in fact, said they’re happy they let their hair go natural during this time and 36 percent have even embarked on a total “hair reset” back to their true color.

Over half of the respondents also shared that improving their hair’s health has been a top priority of theirs during this time.

Nearly half of women surveyed said each gray hair is actually an accomplishment in their eyes, rather than something to be upset about.