Big Brother's Jessica Graf Tried on 30 Wedding Gowns Before Finding Her Dream 'Princess Dress'

Reality star Jessica Graf felt like a “princess” on her wedding day — but finding the perfect dress to say “I do” in was no easy task.

Graf, 27, wore a dramatic fit-and-flare gown by Mark Zunino when she married Big Brother love Cody Nickson, 33, on Sunday.

Graf tried on about 30 gowns from four or five different bridal salons, she tells PEOPLE. “It was a lot,” she admits. “And then this was the winner.”

Watch the full episode of PEOPLE Weddings: Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

The sexy design is made entirely from silk and showed off Graf’s hourglass figure. (She’s pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl.)

Angelica Marie Photography

With so many beautiful options, though, she admits that she almost didn’t see the dress that became hers.

RELATED: See Every Photo from Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson’s Black-Tie Wedding

“I missed this dress the first time around, and then I went into Bridal Reflections on the next day and I found it,” she says. “And it was like, I’m only trying on one dress and that’s the one, and I was done.”

Ultimately, comfort was key for the pregnant bride: “I can breath, maybe do a little boogie and still kind of look cute.”

And thanks to her baby on the way, Graf had her last fitting “literally the day before the wedding because of the little bump that’s going on.”

She accessorized her bridal look with a long veil decorated with feather detailing and a tiara atop her chic, braided updo.

For more on Jessica and Cody’s wedding, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

Angelica Marie Photography

In the end, the nuptials were a dream come true.

“Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted,” the couple says. “We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”