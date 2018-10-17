Big Brother's Jessica Graf Tried on 30 Wedding Gowns Before Finding Her Dream 'Princess Dress'

placeholder
Michele Corriston
October 17, 2018 08:00 AM

Reality star Jessica Graf felt like a “princess” on her wedding day — but finding the perfect dress to say “I do” in was no easy task.

Graf, 27, wore a dramatic fit-and-flare gown by Mark Zunino when she married Big Brother love Cody Nickson, 33, on Sunday.

Graf tried on about 30 gowns from four or five different bridal salons, she tells PEOPLE. “It was a lot,” she admits. “And then this was the winner.”

The sexy design is made entirely from silk and showed off Graf’s hourglass figure. (She’s pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby girl.)

Angelica Marie Photography

With so many beautiful options, though, she admits that she almost didn’t see the dress that became hers.

RELATED: See Every Photo from Big Brother Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson’s Black-Tie Wedding

“I missed this dress the first time around, and then I went into Bridal Reflections on the next day and I found it,” she says. “And it was like, I’m only trying on one dress and that’s the one, and I was done.”

Ultimately, comfort was key for the pregnant bride: “I can breath, maybe do a little boogie and still kind of look cute.”

And thanks to her baby on the way, Graf had her last fitting “literally the day before the wedding because of the little bump that’s going on.”

She accessorized her bridal look with a long veil decorated with feather detailing and a tiara atop her chic, braided updo.

  • For more on Jessica and Cody’s wedding, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday
Angelica Marie Photography

In the end, the nuptials were a dream come true.

“Being surrounded by our closest family and friends and sharing this special day with them was all we ever wanted,” the couple says. “We are so lucky to have found each other in the most unconventional of ways but we did. We found our forever in each other and can’t wait to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.