Jill Biden's Inauguration Night Dress Included Subtle Style Nod to All of America

The first lady wore an ivory dress designed by Gabriela Hearst that featured embroidery reflecting the federal flowers of every state and territories

First Lady Jill Biden found a way to signal hopes for a unified America by representing all of the country's states and territories in her choice of look to close out Inauguration Day.

On Wednesday night, Dr. Biden made an appearance on the 90-minute, multi-network special, Celebrating America, hosted by Tom Hanks. She wore an ivory coat and matching dress custom-designed by Gabriela Hearst.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dr. Biden's double-breasted jacket was made of cashmere, while her silk wool cady dress featured embroidery reflecting the federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States of America, according to a press release from the designer.

The first lady capped off the look with leather gloves also designed by Hearst.

Image zoom President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (center, from left) pose with their family in front of the statue of Abraham Lincoln at the Celebrating America special after his inauguration. | Credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS/POOL/AFP via Getty

Hearst, who was born in Uruguay, also designed the coat Dr. Biden's daughter Ashley wore to the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday morning.

For the daytime ceremony, Dr. Biden donned a custom ocean blue Markarian dress and coat ensemble.

"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability," according to the design house. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City's Garment Center and hand-finished by O'Neill in her West Village studio."

Image zoom Credit: Alex Brandon/Getty

And on Tuesday night, for her first appearance in the capital city, the first lady made a statement in another look from a New York City-based designer, wearing a purple dress and coat with a velvet tie from Jonathan Cohen's upcoming fall/winter 2021 collection. She teamed the look, worn to the solemn ceremony memorializing COVID-19's victims.