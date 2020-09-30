Biden Beauty (created by an anonymous group of beauty insiders) isn't the first unconventional approach to fundraising. One Trump supporter launched a now-viral stuffed animal called Trumpy Bear that resembles the president

Joe Biden Just Inspired This New Beauty Line — and All Proceeds Support the Democratic Nominee

With the 2020 presidential election rapidly approaching, a new beauty brand is taking a unique approach to raising money and getting out the vote for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Biden Beauty — backed by an anonymous group of beauty industry insiders — launched Wednesday with a variety of products created to support Biden and Harris. The brand is not affiliated with the Biden/Harris campaign, though Fashionista reports that the duo have given their stamp of approval.

“Beauty has always been inherently political,” a spokesperson from the brand said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “From the beginning of time to now, all people have participated in beautifying as an act of defiance. We’re excited to push forth the message that this country is only made powerful by the vast diversity of its people.”

The statement continued, “We hope that all underrepresented voices from all walks of life feel welcomed in this nation. Beauty has the ability to unite and BIDEN Beauty’s aim is to be representative of everyone. We hope these products make constituents feel more empowered and less alone.”

The product range includes blue beauty blenders selling for $20.20, pins and stickers, a Biden hoodie and tote bags reading “America is Beautiful.” The hoodie goes for $46, for the 46th president, and the pins and stickers are $7.70 to represent Biden’s age — 77. The website also indicates that they will have more products going forward.

According to WWD, two other items — the Biden Bounce Hyaluronic Acid and We Glow High Kamala Highlighting Stick — will launch soon.

All of the profits made from Biden Beauty will go to the Democratic National Committee and the products will be available until the Nov. 3 election, when voters will choose between candidates Biden and President Donald Trump.

“We hope to engage the beauty community (and beyond) into not only voting blue, but empowering folks to register, vote, and ultimately beat out orange for good, the only way beauty knows how – with color-correcting blue,” the brand said.