Rapper Bhad Bhabie, 18, discussed her evolving look in a social media post on Monday, asking, "I'm only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery?"

Bhad Bhabie Opens Up About the Cosmetic Procedures She's Had While Addressing Surgery Claims

Bhad Bhabie is speaking up about her appearance in response to speculation that she's had plastic surgery.

The "Cash Me Outside" rapper, 18, posted a video to her Instagram on Monday, along with a photo montage and lengthy caption about her appearance and decision to have cosmetic procedures.

"I got 1/2 syringe of lip fillers a couple months ago, veneers and Sculptra and silicone in my butt," the star said. "I've told y'all that multiple times."

"What's the point of my wearing make up if it don't make me look better? Im only 18 why would I get full facial reconstruction surgery when I don't even know how I'm gonna look when I get older?" she then asked.

"Only when I wear make up and/ or wigs y'all say I got surgery and compare it to pics of me at 13… no one else looks the same at 18 as they did 13 14 everyone has a glow up," Bhabie added.

The rapper was referring to a recent prior post on Instagram, in which she rocked a different look while holding on to a variety of Chanel purses.

Toward the end of Monday's post, Bhabie also addressed whether she planed to have any future procedures in the future.

"When I do get my nose done I will b glad to let y'all know," she wrote. "But funny thing ab me is I'm scared as hell Of being put under anesthesia so I would never even do that over some looks only if it was a life or death situation or something for my health."

And in her video testimonial, Bhabie said that "this is going to be my last time addressing this. Y'all are comparing pictures of me when I was 14, 13-14 with no makeup on, whatever, and me with no eyebrows, to pictures of me 18 almost 19 with makeup on. That's the point of wearing makeup."

"I have a fat--- nose so I like to make it smaller with makeup. People do contouring in their cheeks all the time," she added.