Kendall Jenner and Alessandra Ambrosio Have Been Wearing This Leggings Brand for Years

There’s a reason Beyond Yoga is loved by yoga teachers and supermodels alike

By Tess Garcia
July 24, 2019 04:07 PM
When you attend yoga classes on a regular basis, you inadvertently begin to notice clothing trends among both teachers and practitioners. As a yoga teacher myself, there’s one brand of leggings I’ve seen in every class I’ve attended in the past few months: Beyond Yoga

Recognizable by its high-waisted silhouettes, heathered colorways, and tiny lotus flower logo, the female-owned athleticwear brand counts supermodels Alessandra Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner among its fans. And they’re more than just one-time wearers — Jenner has been spotted in three different pairs of Beyond Yoga leggings, and based on photo evidence, Ambrosio has accumulated at least seven pairs of her own since 2015. 

Luckily, you don’t have to walk the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to get in on this trend. Tons of Beyond Yoga leggings are available on Amazon. Though some of the pairs worn by Ambrosio, like the Bound and Quilted Contour leggings, are almost sold out, you can still shop a few of the same ones sported by her and Jenner. Below, check out our top picks from Beyond Yoga.

Alloy Ombre High Waist Midi Legging in Gray with Rose Gold

Ambrosio was last seen wearing these statement leggings on the streets of Los Angeles in December. By some miracle, they’re still in stock on Amazon. Pair yours with a chunky knit sweater for an Alessandra-approved athleisure look. 

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Alloy Ombre Sport Flex High Waist Midi Legging, $99; amazon.com 

Spacedye Striped Mesh High Waist Midi Legging

Ambrosio wore this sheer-paneled style in red back in 2015, while Jenner wore them in black the same year. Though the red colorway is no longer available and the black is nearly sold out, you can shop the same pair in a light or dark heathered gray. 

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Striped Mesh High Waist Midi Legging, $59.95–$90; amazon.com

Supplex High Waist Midi Leggings

These leggings are the exact pair Ambrosio has worn on multiple occasions, minus the Aries-themed Zodiac designs hers have on the backs of the legs. You can match the 37-year-old model in dark gray, or branch out with a brightly-colored pair. 

SplashNews.com

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Supplex High Waist Midi Leggings, $36.19–$97; amazon.com

Spacedye Color High Waisted Leggings

Though neither Ambrosio nor Jenner has worn this pair, Ambrosio has been seen wearing Beyond Yoga leggings in a similar spacedye shade. Never one to shy away from a pop of color, we have a feeling she’d also approve of the red and peach trim on these leggings. 

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Color High Waisted Leggings, $69.99; amazon.com 

Supplex Badlands High Waist Strappy Midi Leggings

A known fan of the simple black leggings look, Jenner wore a cute white-trimmed pair from Beyond Yoga’s collab with Kate Spade back in 2017. They’re no longer available, but the brand sells another black pair with super-chic trim around the ankles, and they’re only $45. 

SplashNews.com

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Supplex Badlands High Waist Strappy Midi Leggings, $45.12; amazon.com

