Beyoncé's Two Wildly Different Fall Ad Campaigns for Deréon Lines

From booty-shaking songstress to hip-hop wife to red carpet star, Beyoncé has always been one chic style chameleon. And now the star is putting her fashion range to the test in two very sexy ad campaigns for her high-end dress collection, House of Deréon, and hip sportswear range, Deréon, which she co-designs with mom Tina Knowles. “These two campaigns feature Beyoncé, but that is where the similarity ends,” says Tina. “They are so different in mood and creative direction reflecting the distinction between the two brands.” Inspired by Hollywood photography of the ’30s and ’40s, the House of Deréon campaign features Beyoncé as a glamorous screen siren, while Deréon’s fall/holiday 2010 campaign captures the singer in a “1960’s pin-up girl meets futuristic biker chick” themed shot—complete with a blond beehive, inked skin and sleek motorcycle. Both campaigns, shot by celebrity photographer Tony Duran, will launch in September issues of fashion and lifestyle magazines as well as in-store and online. Tell us: Do you like Beyoncé as a glamour girl or a biker chick? –Jessie Goldberg





