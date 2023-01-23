Beyoncé Rocks Hot Pink Ukrainian-Designed Ensemble During Dubai Performance — All About Her Outfit

When Dubai's most talked-about new hotel, Atlantis The Royal, threw a massive three-day launch event featuring no less than an exclusive 60-minute performance from Beyoncé, it stood to reason that the singer would rise to the occasion with a variety of dazzling stagewear.

Although the superstar's catalogue of looks during her set were all noteworthy, her choice to close out her appearance was particularly meaningful in terms of global relevancy.

During the finale, the singer dazzled in an ensemble by Ukraine's Ivan Frolov, which, according to the designer, "was created in the brand's production in Kyiv, Ukraine, during war and massive blackouts."

The striking hot pink "Firework" dress, set off with crystal-embellished leggings and gloves, was created exclusively for Beyoncé and made using special couture techniques, including galvanic fine gold in the boning of the corset, plus hand embroidery with crystals.

Frolov launched his line in 2015, and according to the brand's website, he has dressed numerous stars besides Beyoncé, including Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani and others.

"It just goes to show that no matter what, Ukrainian brands continue to showcase the world their resistance and culture," a statement for the designer noted.

Beyoncé kicked off her Dubai set with Etta James' "At Last" before she was joined onstage by 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter for "Brown Skin Girl." The gig marked Queen Bey's first full concert in four years.

Although things kicked into full gear over the weekend for Atlantis The Royal and its Grand Reveal Weekend guests, the hotel doesn't open to the public until Feb. 10. Bookings are currently available online.